Morgan Business Consulting Expands Partnership with IronNet to Provide Enhanced NDR Capabilities to the Defense Industrial Base

HALETHORPE, Md., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IronNet, a leader in cybersecurity pioneering Collective Defense, is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Morgan Business Consulting (MBC), a trusted provider of advisory services within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Building on a long-standing relationship, MBC has selected IronNet's Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution to enhance threat visibility and proactively defend against sophisticated cyber threats. With IronNet's AI-driven analytics and behavioral monitoring, MBC gains advanced capabilities to secure critical defense systems and fortify its cybersecurity posture.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with IronNet to bring their Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution and Collective Defense platform to the Defense Industrial Base. With IronNet's strong new leadership and continued innovation, our confidence in their ability to provide advanced, collaborative cybersecurity solutions has only strengthened," said Sherome Lewis, Director of Information Technology at MBC.

MBC initially collaborated with IronNet through a NAVSEA contract, and this expanded partnership underscores a shared commitment to bolstering cybersecurity within the Defense Industrial Base. With the deployment of IronNet's advanced NDR technology, MBC gains deeper network visibility, empowering them to proactively identify and mitigate potential threats before they escalate. This enhanced capability aligns with MBC's mission to protect critical defense assets through coordinated and cutting-edge cybersecurity measures.

"Pacing the threat, pacing the technology and shared situational awareness across the entire DIB are hallmarks of the MBC, IronNet partnership," said Retired Rear Admiral Mike Hewitt, Lead Independent Director on IronNet's board. "I am excited to see the growth of these two companies as we continue our commitment to the war fighter and the industry that supports our men and women in uniform."

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with Morgan Business Consulting, an organization that shares our commitment to securing the Defense Industrial Base," said IronNet CEO, Linda Zecher. "This partnership exemplifies our dedication to delivering powerful, next-generation cyber defense that empowers DIB members to stay ahead of emerging threats."

Through this expanded partnership, MBC leverages IronNet's NDR capabilities for comprehensive threat detection, tailored to the unique needs of the Defense Industrial Base. MBC's participation in IronNet's Collective Defense model enables real-time, anonymized threat intelligence sharing across the DIB community, strengthening the resilience of the broader defense ecosystem. IronNet's scalable, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions provide MBC and other DIB members with robust protection, ensuring secure, proactive defenses against evolving cyber threats.

About IronNet

IronNet, founded in 2014, merges industry-leading cybersecurity products with unrivaled service to deliver the most advanced real-time defense across global, private, and public sectors. Bringing together some of the best minds in cybersecurity and an unmatched team of experts from industry, government, and academia, IronNet was born to more effectively defend enterprises, sectors, and nations against highly organized cyber adversaries and increasingly sophisticated attacks.

About Morgan Business Consulting (MBC)

Founded in 2003, MBC is a Veteran-owned small business specializing in Management and IT consulting for government and commercial clients worldwide. With expertise in areas such as Supply Chain, Program Management, and Financial Advisory, MBC delivers impactful, mission-critical solutions. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in San Diego, Dayton, Ohio, and Japan, MBC is dedicated to exceeding client expectations through a collaborative and results-driven approach.

SOURCE IronNet