Morgan Gale, CRNP Receives "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner" in the Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards
May 21, 2019, 11:15 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Gale, CRNP was voted a "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner" and his practice Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center was voted "Top Medical Spa East" in the Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards. This year's 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Awards tapped winners from over 40,000 votes cast. Voting was held online between April 1st and April 27th, 2019, with winners being announced on May 6th. All votes were counted to obtain the list of winners.
In response to receiving the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award for "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner", Morgan Gale said, "I am truly honored to receive this prestigious award. To be recognized as a top provider and practice in this industry by my colleagues is something I will celebrate for the rest of my career. I would like to dedicate this award to my amazing staff who has helped me build an awe inspiring aesthetic practice." - Morgan Gale, CRNP, Owner Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center
ABOUT MORGAN GALE, CRNP
Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center was established from Morgan Gale's vision to provide his patients with treatments that blend science and art. Morgan has been dedicated to working in the field of aesthetics for 19 years and in that time he has amassed a wealth of knowledge in the field of anti-aging. He has been recognized as an innovator, blending various techniques to cater to the individual needs of each of his patients. His background in nursing taught him compassion which shows in every interaction he has with his patients. Aesthetic Artistry is the culmination of Morgan's dedication to a comprehensive understanding of anatomy, technology, and artistic beauty.
Contact:
Morgan Gale, CRNP mrgale79@gmail.com
Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center
http://aestheticartistrymd.com
Phone: 301-875-2729
About Aesthetic Everything®:
Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world, and is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. With a decade in business, Aesthetic Everything website displays profiles for thousands of aesthetic professionals and companies holding memberships and over one million engaged social media followers, the company connects device manufacturers, physicians and patients. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine, an invaluable resource with over 1 million subscribers. Additionally, each year Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards.
Media Contact: Vanessa Julia, CEO, Aesthetic Everything, 310-754-0257, vanessa@aestheticeverything.com
View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c
SOURCE Aesthetic Everything
Share this article