Morgan Gale, CRNP Receives "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner" in the Aesthetic Everything® 2019 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

In response to receiving the 2019 Aesthetic Everything® Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Award for "Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner", Morgan Gale said, "I am truly honored to receive this prestigious award. To be recognized as a top provider and practice in this industry by my colleagues is something I will celebrate for the rest of my career. I would like to dedicate this award to my amazing staff who has helped me build an awe inspiring aesthetic practice." - Morgan Gale, CRNP, Owner Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center

ABOUT MORGAN GALE, CRNP

Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center was established from Morgan Gale's vision to provide his patients with treatments that blend science and art. Morgan has been dedicated to working in the field of aesthetics for 19 years and in that time he has amassed a wealth of knowledge in the field of anti-aging. He has been recognized as an innovator, blending various techniques to cater to the individual needs of each of his patients. His background in nursing taught him compassion which shows in every interaction he has with his patients. Aesthetic Artistry is the culmination of Morgan's dedication to a comprehensive understanding of anatomy, technology, and artistic beauty.

Contact:

Morgan Gale, CRNP mrgale79@gmail.com

Aesthetic Artistry Laser Center

http://aestheticartistrymd.com

Phone: 301-875-2729

