Morgan Hill Partners Appoints Four New Operational Partners

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Hill Partners, an integrated partnership of expert entrepreneurs and operators, announced today the appointment of Tania Tawil, Matt Campbell, Basit Hussain, and Pete Peterson as new operational partners. These new appointments will increase Morgan Hill Partners operational partners to 23.

Morgan Hill Partners works with growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios, helping them achieve success quickly and more frequently than the industry standard. Morgan Hill's methodology, called Operational Engineering, pairs our elite team with a proven process to achieve superior results. We work in lockstep with our client to assess, strategize, and execute. Morgan Hill's team of highly accomplished operators is unparalleled in breadth and depth of experience. Our experience in strategy and execution is where Morgan Hill differentiates itself from traditional "consultants." Our operators are boots on the ground, executing side by side with our clients.

"We are excited to announce these new additions to our operational partner team," says Jim Barnish, Managing Partner, Morgan Hill Partners. "Their expertise across multiple disciplines will accelerate and drive innovation at scale, and successfully create alpha for investors using operational engineering."

Tania Tawil - Tawil brings customer success and mobile expertise to Morgan Hill Partners with over 23 years of launching and leading client-facing business units in transformative growth environments ranging from mobile engagement marketing to cable television network distribution. She helped create and expand the mobile marketing category, currently expected to reach $38B by 2023. Tawil spearheaded and matured Vibes' client services department into a SaaS-focused Customer Success organization as early as 2012 and developed operational frameworks to empower customers to navigate and leverage an expanding technology platform to achieve key business outcomes. She successfully launched and led mobile marketing strategy with Fortune 50 and 100 clients like The Home Depot, Polo Factory Stores, Hudson's Bay Company, Pep Boys, CBS Radio, Entercom, VERSUS, NFL Network, Big Ten Network, the Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bulls. Tawil led global GTM strategy and partner enablement for a landmark enterprise investment to drive Vibes' international expansion, and she introduced mobile wallet technology to mobile advertising partners, networks, platforms and ad tech providers.

Matt Campbell – Campbell is an operating partner tackling complex, real-world challenges and as a new business unit developer with 23 years of commercial, public sector, healthcare, and international enterprise sales and senior management experience in enterprise software solutions with Microsoft and Nortek. He is an innovator in design, development, marketing, selling and implementation of strategic business information software product and service solutions. Campbell is a seasoned negotiator, customer relationship builder, people manager, and public speaker with multiple awards for outstanding sales results and sales team leadership and will be heading our Atlanta Office.

Basit Hussain - A serial entrepreneur with 20+ years in product planning, implementation, and high scale deployments, Hussain brings high-tech skillset and dev team leadership to Morgan Hill Partners. He holds three patents awarded and multiple patents pending in the information security area. Hussain has served as an Information Security consultant for the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, Huntington Banks, Vanguard Mutual Funds, Cotiviti, CHW, formed and grew a venture-funded Information Security Startup and founded a software consulting company, running it successfully for 15 years. He holds a master's degree and Ph.D. in Computer Engineering.

Pete Peterson - Peterson is an entrepreneurial executive with more than 30 years of experience leading sales, marketing, and operations personnel at the divisional and corporate level for several Fortune 500 and Multi-National distribution companies such as TechData and Xerox. His motivational management style has provided him a foundation for building highly motivated teams and developing strong vendor and customer relationships. He is a driver of rapid business performance through strong sales, channel, marketing, and operations leadership while leveraging far-sighted vision in the technology market. He brings a unique blend of expertise, including process optimization, team mobilization, program deployment, and business turnaround, while delivering value and solutions. His deep customer/enterprise market insights has allowed him to head new startup business units and drive them from inception to generating solid results.

