Morgan Hill Partners Appoints Noel Burkman to Establish Chicago Office

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Hill Partners, an integrated partnership of expert entrepreneurs and operators, announced today it has appointed Noel Burkman to establish its Chicago office to provide its extremely valuable Operational Engineering services to growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios.

Morgan Hill Partners works with growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios, helping them achieve success quickly and more frequently than the industry standard. Morgan Hill's methodology, called Operational Engineering, pairs our elite team with a proven process to achieve superior results.

A software developer by training, Burkman's early career was defined by a series of collaborations with ecommerce startups in Chicago and Silicon Valley. During a five year period, Noel was the CTO of a digital media platform that went on to raise $130M; the marketing strategist for an ecommerce startup that sold for $140M; and the advisor to a technology company developing lossless compression that was also successfully exited.

"We are excited to announce our expansion into the Chicagoland area with Noel leading our efforts there," says Jim Barnish, Managing Partner, Morgan Hill Partners. "A Chicago native, Noel's breadth of competency and ability to form a symbiotic relationship between product development and strategy is hard to find today."

"Chicago's always had practicality to it when it comes to business," says Burkman. "MHP brings that of practicality in the form of experience, empowering founders to focus on productization. A win-win for founders and their financial sponsors. I'm thrilled to be setting up the MHP outpost in my home town."

1.1 About Morgan Hill Partners

Launched in 2017 by seasoned entrepreneurs and startup veterans Steven Horwitz, and Jim Barnish, Morgan Hill Partners has re-envisioned the traditional management consultancy, pairing more than 400 years of combined experience with a proven process called Operational Engineering to build better businesses. We unlock the potential of tech and tech-enabled growth-stage companies and their investment, such as Private Equity firms and Family Offices. With 10 offices across the US, Morgan Hill Partners fundamentally changes the way operating capabilities are delivered, investing a portion of the firm's fees, and aligning firm performance with client outcomes. Visit us at https://www.morganhillpartners.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.

