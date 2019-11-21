Morgan Hill Partners Expands Services to Private Equity Firms and Family Offices

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Hill Partners, an integrated partnership of expert entrepreneurs and operators, announced today it is changing its market positioning to provide its extremely valuable Operational Engineering services to growth-stage companies and to financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios.

Morgan Hill Partner's methodology called Operational Engineering pairs its elite team with a proven process to achieve results. Morgan Hill Partner's team of highly accomplished operators is unparalleled in breadth and depth of experience. The Operational Engineering methodology is as effective when applied to the portfolio level of Private Equity firms and Family Offices, helping them achieve alpha faster and more often via Operational Engineering.

"Morgan Hill Partners has seen such strong results from working directly with growth-stage companies that we are thrilled to apply our Operational Engineering methodology to the portfolio companies of Private Equity firms and Family Offices," said Steven Horwitz, Managing Partner, Morgan Hill Partners. "We view Operational Engineering as the key to unlocking above-average returns for financial sponsors in 2020 and beyond."

About Morgan Hill Partners

Launched in 2017 by seasoned entrepreneurs and startup veterans Steven Horwitz, and Jim Barnish, Morgan Hill Partners has re-envisioned the traditional management consultancy, pairing more than 400 years of combined experience with a proven process called Operational Engineering to build better businesses. We unlock the potential of tech and tech-enabled growth-stage companies and their investment, such as Private Equity firms and Family Offices. With 10 offices across the US, Morgan Hill Partners fundamentally changes the way operating capabilities are delivered, investing a portion of the firm's fees, and aligning firm performance with client outcomes. Visit us at https://www.morganhillpartners.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.

