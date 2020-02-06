Morgan Hill Partners Growth Doubles as Demand for Its Operational Engineering Services Increases

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Hill Partners, an integrated partnership of expert entrepreneurs and operators, today announced record growth of 110 percent in 2019 in response to demand for its innovative and extremely valuable Operational Engineering services to growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios.

Morgan Hill Partners works with growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios, helping them achieve success quickly and more frequently than the industry standard. Morgan Hill's methodology, called Operational Engineering, pairs our elite team with a proven process to achieve superior results. MorganHill

"We're humbled by the market response to Morgan Hill's unique model," said Steven Horwitz, Managing Partner. Hear more from Steven here.

FY 2019 Business Highlights

Client adoption/deals:

Significant wins with top tier private equity groups and growth-stage technology companies representing the fintech, travel, adtech, HR tech, and biotech sectors.



Closed record number of 28 new deals.

Expanded services to private equity and family offices :

: Partnered with key family offices and private equity groups which opened the door for a new customer base.



Tripled the number of service offerings to clients by bringing on Operating Partner talent in enterprise software, tech-enabled services, retail tech, fintech.

New Hires and expanded offices:

More than doubled Operating Partners and increased Associate Partners by 25%.



Opened Chicago office, with plans to expand to other key metro areas.

Awards/Recognition

2019 Golden Bridge Award for "Startup of the Year"



Inaugural member of Tampa Bay Inno "50 on Fire"

About Morgan Hill Partners

Launched in 2017 by seasoned entrepreneurs and startup veterans Steven Horwitz, and Jim Barnish, Morgan Hill Partners has re-envisioned the traditional management consultancy, pairing more than 400 years of combined experience with a proven process called Operational Engineering to build better businesses. We unlock the potential of tech and tech-enabled growth-stage companies and their investment, such as Private Equity firms and Family Offices. With 10 offices across the US, Morgan Hill Partners fundamentally changes the way operating capabilities are delivered, investing a portion of the firm's fees, and aligning firm performance with client outcomes. Visit us at https://www.morganhillpartners.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.

Media contact:

Brenda Christensen

Stellar Public Relations

818-307-9942

brenda.christensen@stellar-pr.com

SOURCE Morgan Hill Partners

