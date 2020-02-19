Morgan Hill Partners Opens New York Office Led by Frank Foster

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Hill Partners, an integrated partnership of expert entrepreneurs and operators, announced today it has opened a New York office and appointed Frank Foster to meet demand for its extremely valuable Operational Engineering services to growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios.

Morgan Hill Partners works with growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios, helping them achieve success quickly and more frequently than the industry standard. Morgan Hill's methodology, called Operational Engineering, pairs our elite team with a proven process to achieve superior results.

Foster is a strategic sales and business development leader with over 30 years of experience in revenue generation, strategic planning, marketing, and M&A. Over the course of his career at firms including AT&T, ComcastNBCU and TiVo, he has successfully led startups, startups within Fortune 100 companies and mid-sized organizations to execute revenue transformations, business development initiatives and roll-up M&A to facilitate organizational reinvention.

"We are excited to welcome Frank to the Morgan Hill team," said Steven Horwitz, Managing Partner. "With this addition, Morgan Hill will further extend its exceptional track record in the advertising, adtech, and entertainment spaces."

"It is a great time to join the Morgan Hill team. Leveraging keen insight and proprietary tools, the firm has done an exceptional job of identifying companies early in the growth cycle," Foster said. "Bucking the industry trend to reduce risk by seeking later-stage opportunities, Morgan Hill captures higher returns with a large, engaged operational team."

About Morgan Hill Partners

Launched in 2017 by seasoned entrepreneurs and startup veterans Steven Horwitz, and Jim Barnish, Morgan Hill Partners has re-envisioned the traditional management consultancy, pairing more than 400 years of combined experience with a proven process called Operational Engineering to build better businesses. We unlock the potential of tech and tech-enabled growth-stage companies and their investment, such as Private Equity firms and Family Offices. With 10 offices across the US, Morgan Hill Partners fundamentally changes the way operating capabilities are delivered, investing a portion of the firm's fees, and aligning firm performance with client outcomes. Visit us at https://www.morganhillpartners.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.

