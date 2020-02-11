Morgan Hill Partners Taps Howard Joyce to Establish Bay Area Office

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Hill Partners, an integrated partnership of expert entrepreneurs and operators, announced today it has appointed Howard Joyce to establish its Bay Area office to provide its extremely valuable Operational Engineering services to growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios on the West Coast.

Morgan Hill Partners works with growth-stage companies and financial sponsors with growth-stage portfolios, helping them achieve success quickly and more frequently than the industry standard. Morgan Hill's methodology, called Operational Engineering, pairs our elite team with a proven process to achieve superior results.

Joyce is an accomplished senior operations executive with a diverse range of strategic and tactical experience leading SaaS and technology services companies. Over his 25 year career, he has demonstrated expertise in building high-performance teams, as well as developing and implementing innovative operational improvements and process changes to create efficiency and scale.

"We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Howard to lead our Bay Area expansion," says Jim Barnish, Managing Partner of Morgan Hill. "Howard is a one-of-a-kind technology leader and brings the right mix of hands-on, business building experience and leadership to the Bay Area."

"As the amount of financial capital available to growth-stage companies continues to increase, it has translated to a higher demand for proven operational expertise," says Joyce. "The efficiency and impact of Morgan Hill's 'Operating Partner-as-a-Service' model will be very compelling to financial sponsors and growth-stage companies and I am very excited to bring it to the Bay Area."

About Morgan Hill Partners

Launched in 2017 by seasoned entrepreneurs and startup veterans Steven Horwitz, and Jim Barnish, Morgan Hill Partners has re-envisioned the traditional management consultancy, pairing more than 400 years of combined experience with a proven process called Operational Engineering to build better businesses. We unlock the potential of tech and tech-enabled growth-stage companies and their investment, such as Private Equity firms and Family Offices. With 10 offices across the US, Morgan Hill Partners fundamentally changes the way operating capabilities are delivered, investing a portion of the firm's fees, and aligning firm performance with client outcomes. Visit us at https://www.morganhillpartners.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn Twitter and Facebook.

