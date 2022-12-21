Morgan is investing in critical materials and component developments, to service the semiconductor market

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Advanced Materials recently announced plans to invest £60m, over four years, to grow their capabilities in the semiconductor sector. This new wave of investment is supported by a strong demand for technically differentiated products and global trends – including advancements in digitisation and the proliferation of electric vehicles.

Semiconductors, often referred to as the brains of modern electronics, are increasingly powering the desire for greater connectivity. Morgan, in collaboration with customers, produces critical components for the demanding manufacturing environment of semiconductor processing.

Engineered from carbon, ceramic, and metal alloy solutions, they serve both the broad silicon-based technologies and emerging compound semiconductors.

Wendy Pryce Lewis, Electrical Carbon President, at Morgan Advanced Materials commented: "The upstream supply chain is developing to support the production and rapid growth of new Silicon Carbide (SiC) powered electronic devices. Our customers need Morgan to continue to grow and advance to support this exciting space."

John Righini, Technical Ceramics President, at Morgan Advanced Materials said: "Morgan's products are supporting semiconductor manufacturing of greater complexity in difficult environments; it's our materials that are helping our customers to advance."

Semiconductor production starts with material fabrication, then a series of manufacturing processes transform a blank wafer to a finished chip. Morgan's technology is critical in the front-end crystal growth and wafer fabrication steps of semiconductor processing.

Additional investment will focus on the development of the upstream supply chain for consumable advanced-material components, to produce Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors and silicon chips.

Morgan Advanced Materials uses advanced carbon and ceramic materials to support the move to a more sustainable world. Driven by a purpose to use advanced materials to make the world more sustainable, and to improve the quality of life, Morgan solves complex customer problems: from managing heat and enabling greener technologies, to supporting improved medical diagnostics and protecting life.

