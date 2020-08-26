Morgan James Publishing Now Offers Healthcare Benefits for Authors

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an author-focused, innovative company, Morgan James is excited to challenge the publishing industry's status quo yet again. Morgan James is excited to announce that, moving forward, authors who publish with them will have the option to enroll in healthcare benefits, provided by the Small Business Agency Cooperative – FMA Freedom Select Plans.

Morgan James Publishing

The FMA Freedom Select Plans are not the typical health coverage. It is a partially self-funded healthcare coverage program regulated by The Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, or ERISA. ERISA is a federal law that regulates 60% of employer-established health care plans in private and public sector industries (Department of Labor).

Morgan James has been on a 10-year journey to find a healthcare plan that works for their authors. They were tasked to find a plan that would suit the healthcare needs of authors in different states and walks of life, meet the requirements of the Affordable Care Act, and still be affordable. Thankfully, the search is over.

Offering health care benefits for authors is unprecedented in the publishing industry. Authors and entrepreneurs often forgo health insurance to save money at the risk of their own health. Now, authors who publish with Morgan James won't have to choose between pursuing their dreams and taking care of their health; they can do both while paying little out of pocket.

A publisher's ability and willingness to offer health care coverage to an author is an industry game-changer. Morgan James Publishing is determined to go above and beyond for their authors, and they believe these new benefits are one step closer in that direction.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

( www.MorganJamesPublishing.com )

