Morgan Jones Joins Atlantic Home Mortgage's Alpharetta Branch

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier mortgage lender, Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) (https://www.atlantichm.com) announced Morgan Jones has joined the company's Alpharetta, Georgia branch as a Mortgage Loan Officer.

Morgan took a chance during uncertain times and studied a lot to get his Loan Officer license. He started out in sales for a small ticket company and is now VP of Sales and Marketing. He employs 300 people during Masters Week in Augusta, Georgia, and has managed thousands of clients with very high expectations attending sporting events nationwide.

"I've been in luxury sales for 15 years, so I listen to people's wants and needs. I intend to take the same attitude and due diligence to help each client realize their dream of home ownership. This is what inspires me most about lending," said Jones.

"As Atlantic Home Mortgage continues its rapid growth, Morgan's sales leadership and client expertise will accelerate our growth," said Tony Davis, Founder of Atlantic Home Mortgage.

About Atlantic Home Mortgage

Atlantic Home Mortgage (AHM) was founded to provide a better way for people to obtain home loans. The client-centered company combines cutting-edge technology with experienced professionals to create a simple, transparent mortgage process. They keep overhead low by using technology to streamline many of the tedious parts of the mortgage process, passing the savings onto their clients. The approach seems to be working. In the past two years, AHM has funded over $300 million in new mortgage loans and experienced 650% revenue growth from 2018 to 2020.

For more information, visit https://www.atlantichm.com

