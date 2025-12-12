MORGAN-KELLER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GRUBER-LATIMER RESTORATION

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan-Keller, a leading general contractor serving the Mid-Atlantic region, is proud to announce the acquisition of Gruber-Latimer Restoration, a premier masonry restoration firm specializing in historic preservation projects across Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1968, Gruber-Latimer Restoration has built a reputation for excellence in restoring 18th and 19th-century masonry structures, including landmarks such as Antietam National Battlefield, Shepherd University, Rock Creek Park, and the C & O Canal's Big Slackwater restoration. Under the leadership of Brien Poffenberger since 2019, the company has continued its legacy of craftsmanship and dedication to preserving historic architecture.

The acquisition strengthens Morgan-Keller's commitment to delivering high-quality restoration services while expanding its capabilities in historic preservation. Gruber-Latimer's expertise will complement Morgan-Keller's existing portfolio and allow the company to serve a broader range of clients seeking specialized restoration work.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gruber-Latimer Restoration into the Morgan-Keller family," said Taylor Davis, President & COO at Morgan-Keller. "Their unmatched experience in historic masonry restoration aligns perfectly with our mission to build and preserve structures that stand the test of time."

As part of this transition, Issac Carroll will lead the day-to-day activities as Project Manager for Gruber-Latimer Restoration, ensuring continuity for clients and partners while leveraging Morgan-Keller's resources and support. Gruber-Latimer Restoration will continue operating under its established name as a division of Morgan-Keller.

