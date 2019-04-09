Morgan Lewis Furthers Its Artificial Intelligence Client Offerings With NexLP's Story Engine

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP , a global law firm with 31 offices across four continents, is furthering its capacity to use artificial intelligence in its legal services to clients by collaborating with NexLP , a Chicago-based AI and Machine learning software provider, and licensing NexLP's Story Engine software.

Morgan Lewis' eData team counts NexLP's AI industry resources — including NexLP co-founder and Chief Scientist Dr. Dan Roth, the recipient of the distinguished IJCAI John McCarthy Award for top AI researchers — as valuable resources in helping its team customize solutions and offer clients access to cutting-edge AI technologies.

"Morgan Lewis has blazed the law firm eDiscovery trail and leveraged their current data-driven processes to achieve incredible efficiencies and innovation options for their clients," said NexLP CEO Jay Leib. "NexLP offers a true partnership to ensure Morgan Lewis' clients are looped in on innovative new ways to solve data challenges through the use of our artificial intelligence technology."

The relationship between Morgan Lewis and NexLP provides continual collaboration opportunities across the legal technology space that allows the firm's eData team to leverage NexLP's AI expertise, along with access to NexLP's AI model library technology platform embedded within Story Engine.

"NexLP has developed their AI Model Library with a firm like Morgan Lewis in mind. The model library allows Morgan Lewis to build AI Models around recurring legal events and those models become more intelligent each time they are employed," Leib said. "Our team is excited to see how Morgan Lewis will alter the eDiscovery business by employing their AI models built on their processes," Leib said.

"Our mission is to combine great lawyering with technology and process to deliver real efficiency and value to clients. Our eData team is focused on delivering innovation and efficiency through the use of the best technology available in the marketplace," said Tess Blair, Morgan Lewis partner and leader of its eData practice. "NexLP not only adds new capability to our portfolio of technologies in the eDiscovery space, it offers potential use cases far beyond eDiscovery. Our eData team has been working with Nex LP's Jay Lieb and Dr. Roth over the last year to explore opportunities to collaborate to solve for other legal, risk management and related big data challenges that our clients face."

