Morgan Li Adds 125,000 Square Foot Warehousing and Distribution Facility

Chicago Heights, Ill. Manufacturer of fixtures, furniture, and graphics expands with 125,000 square foot lease in South Holland, Illinois.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Li, a custom fabricator of fixtures, furniture and graphics has today announced the opening of a 125,000 square foot warehousing and distribution facility in South Holland, Illinois.

The company, a Crain's Chicago Business Fast 50 Finalist and partner to national retailers, hospitality brands and student housing providers secured the lease in September 2022 and will use the space to support growing demand from clients both old and new.

This is Morgan Li's second expansion in the past year following the January purchase of a 13-acre, 230,000 square foot production space in Chicago Heights, Illinois.

"It's incredible to think how far Morgan Li has come in the past thirteen years," said Andy Rosenband, Founder and CEO of Morgan Li. "It feels like just yesterday that we had just a few employees and a paint line. But with this addition, we're ready to do so much more."

With the addition of this facility, Morgan Li now has four locations under ownership or lease in south suburban Chicago and boasts nearly three quarters of a million square feet of production, warehousing and distribution space. David Rodriguez, former Packing & Assembly Lead at the company's main production facility will now run the South Holland location.

"We couldn't be more excited for this expansion," said Jonathan Rosenband, President of Morgan Li. "This wouldn't be possible without the amazing work that each member of the Morgan Li family puts in."

For more information on Morgan Li, click here.

About Morgan Li

Headquartered in Chicago Heights, Illinois, Morgan Li combines 725,000-plus square feet of domestic space with 3.2 million more globally to combine wood, metal and more into unforgettable retail and hospitality experiences. Fixtures, furniture, and graphics, Morgan Li has the skill and scale to match specifications and smash expectations.

To learn more about Morgan Li, head to www.morganli.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Contact: Steven David Kluber

[email protected]

630.809.2368

Morganli.com

SOURCE Morgan Li