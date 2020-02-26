MORGAN Li Advances Capabilities And Operations With The Addition Of New Graphics Division

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MORGAN Li, the leading manufacturer of custom fixtures and casegoods for the retail and hospitality industries, has added an all new graphics division to their operations in Chicago Heights. This strategic investment will expand the company's capabilities and provide better value and streamlined service for client partners. This addition, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and new personnel, will allow the team to provide large and grand format printing solutions for existing and future clients.

Scott Graefen will lead the new division as Director of Digital Production. Graefen brings more than 20 years of expertise in the industry and will lead the department with a hand-picked staff, trained in the intricacies of printing.

"It is something that MORGAN Li has always wanted to bring into our operations," says President, Jonathan Rosenband, regarding the new graphics division. "Having the ability to print graphics in-house will help our clients streamline their service partners and maximize overall efficiencies. We know our valued client partners appreciate the steps we've taken to advance our operations."

Innovation and expansion have been a top priority for MORGAN Li, and the new graphics division is the latest addition to the company's expanded capabilities and range of offerings. Following a warehouse expansion in 2019, MORGAN Li has also updated its two powder coating paint lines, which cuts color change times in half and increases capacity. The company has also updated its equipment inventory to include a wire cutting machine, making MORGAN Li a one-stop-shop for a wide variety of custom solutions.

Over the past year, MORGAN Li received recognition for its continual growth in the manufacturing sector, being named as one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. and one of the fifty fastest-growing companies in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business for the second year in a row. Further, MORGAN Li CEO Andy Rosenband was featured in Crain's Chicago Business' "40 Under 40," an annual list that recognizes the most accomplished entrepreneurs who are putting their mark on the business landscape in Chicago.

About MORGAN Li:

MORGAN Li is a family-owned and operated business with a deep history of industry expertise. Boasting over 70 years of manufacturing experience, MORGAN Li has earned its reputation as a trusted partner for retail and hospitality brands, both large and small, from domestic to worldwide. Visit https://www.morganli.com/ for more information.

