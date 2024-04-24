Morgan Li Launches 'Make it Your Own' Made-to-Spec Furniture Program

Approachable customization options allow seamless way for purchasers to bring student housing and mutli-family project visions to life

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Li , a custom manufacturer offering innovative fixtures, furniture and graphics solutions, is on a mission to take the mystery out of made-to-spec furniture. The company's new 'Make it Your Own' furniture program features two new customizable options : a flexible bed program and a modular dresser program. Both concepts deliver on the goal of allowing the purchaser to customize the finish, configuration and accessories to create an experience that's unique to their target audience and fits their individual needs.

Thanks to Morgan Li's variety of finishes, both the flexible bed and modular dresser can be dialed up or kept simple and understated, allowing each purchaser to put their own spin on the pieces.

"The student living industry is changing, and customization is key. As a company that prides itself on creating innovative solutions, we knew purchasers and designers could benefit from a new made-to-spec furniture approach," said Andy Rosenband , CEO of Morgan Li. "We love nothing more than taking a vision or a spark of an idea and bringing it to life to fit the exact needs and expectations of a specific space, and our Make it Your Own program does just that."

Morgan Li and the Make it Your Own line will debut at the InterFace Student Housing Conference in Austin, Tex. April 24 - 26. Those in the student housing industry looking for a new way to consider made-to-spec are encouraged to come and test the program experience for themselves located at Booth 901. Morgan Li will have product samples on-site, as well as a mock trial of what the customization experience entails.

Make it your Own is part of Morgan Li's broader furniture offering, which includes kitchen cabinets, dining furniture, living room furniture, bedroom(s) and bathroom (vanity). Make it Your Own was inspired by the student housing industry, but is also a solution for multi-family projects and senior living establishments.

For more than 80 years, Morgan Li has been a leading fabricator of custom contract quality fixtures, furniture, and graphics that combine experience, determination, and unique manufacturing options to transform empty spaces into unforgettable experiences. As a third-generation family-owned and operated business, Morgan Li is passionate about pushing the envelope and finding solutions for our ever-changing world.

For more information visit morganli.com .

About Morgan Li:

Morgan Li is a Chicago-based company specializing in retail solutions. They offer a wide range of products and services to enhance retail spaces, helping businesses create a memorable experience. With a passion for quality and innovation, Morgan Li has become a trusted partner for businesses across various industries.

