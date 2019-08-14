MORGAN Li Named in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Small Businesses

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MORGAN Li , a leading manufacturer of custom fixtures and case goods for the retail and hospitality industries, has been named as one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest-growing private companies of 2019.

The Inc. 5000 is Inc. Magazine's annual listing in which it recognizes private companies across the U.S. seeing outstanding revenue growth over a three-year period. It's widely perceived as one of the most prestigious honors for growing private businesses and business leaders across the nation.

MORGAN Li has been recognized for their continual growth and proven capabilities within the manufacturing sector. Over a three-year period, MORGAN Li has seen a growth rate of 123 percent, which is largely attributed to the company's continued growth in retail and expansion into the hospitality space, further solidifying their recognition and inclusion on the list.

"Being included on this list is an honor, and it reaffirms for our team and valued client partners that MORGAN Li is among the top independently owned manufacturers in the country," says Andy Rosenband, CEO of MORGAN Li. "We pride ourselves on being able to deliver custom solutions with quick turnaround times for our clients. Our growth has also allowed us to provide our 200 employees with high-quality health benefits and 401k opportunities, whether they're in the front office or hourly laborers."

Last month, MORGAN Li received local recognition for its outstanding growth by being named as one of Crain's Chicago Business' fifty fastest-growing companies in Chicago for the second year. As the company continues to make strategic investments to expand its capabilities, MORGAN Li is projected to continue its fast growth within the hospitality and retail space.

For additional information on the Inc. 5000, visit Inc. Magazine.

