Morgan O. Smith Launches Yinnergy Meditation and His Visionary Book "Bodhi in the Brain"

News provided by

Yinnergy Technologies

30 Nov, 2023, 16:48 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Former comedian/television host and renowned spiritual guide Morgan O. Smith is proud to introduce his groundbreaking meditation technique, Yinnergy Meditation, and his latest book, "Bodhi in the Brain." Smith, known for his deep commitment to enhancing human understanding and inner peace, has captured the essence of spiritual enlightenment and consciousness in his transformative works.

Continue Reading
"Explore the intersection of spirituality, consciousness, and meditation with Morgan O Smith in 'Bodhi in the Brain'. Discover the transformative power of energy methods in daily life, education, and rehabilitation." In this insightful episode, Morgan O Smith, a teacher of non-duality and former comedian, delves into his latest book "Bodhi in the Brain". He discusses the development of his unique energy meditation method, its role in his spiritual awakening, and its impactful applicat
"Explore the intersection of spirituality, consciousness, and meditation with Morgan O Smith in 'Bodhi in the Brain'. Discover the transformative power of energy methods in daily life, education, and rehabilitation." In this insightful episode, Morgan O Smith, a teacher of non-duality and former comedian, delves into his latest book "Bodhi in the Brain". He discusses the development of his unique energy meditation method, its role in his spiritual awakening, and its impactful applicat

Yinnergy Meditation is not merely a meditation technique; it's a transformative journey. Smith's innovative approach, which includes low-carrier frequency beat entrainment, offers a unique pathway to spiritual enlightenment. This method seamlessly integrates ancient wisdom with modern scientific understanding, guiding individuals toward realizing their true, luminous nature.

In his enlightening new book, "Bodhi in the Brain," Smith explores the profound implications of Yinnergy Meditation. This book goes beyond a simple read; it's an expedition into the heart of spirituality and neuroscience, designed to transform the reader's perspective on life and consciousness.

Smith's compassion extends beyond his spiritual teachings. During the challenging times of the pandemic, he conducted weekly virtual mindfulness sessions for over 800 elementary students in underserved communities. These sessions provided invaluable support in learning, mental health, and personal development. Furthermore, Smith's recent donation of $1,000 to "A Rose For Grandma Wellness Hub" is a testament to his dedication to holistic well-being, and supporting families affected by dementia.

"Bodhi in the Brain" is now available on major platforms like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This guide invites readers to embark on their transformative journey, discovering the depths of their consciousness and the beauty of spiritual awakening.

About Morgan O. Smith

Morgan O. Smith's spiritual journey, marked by significant awakenings in 2008 and 2019, has led him to a deep understanding of non-duality and oneness. His experiences, including a profound Kundalini awakening, have deeply connected him with the interconnectedness of the universe. As a spiritual guide and mentor, Smith is dedicated to guiding others to inner peace and self-discovery. His creation of Yinnergy Meditation is a testament to his innovative approach to spiritual growth. Smith's philanthropic efforts, including support for the "Canadian Cancer Society" and "A Rose For Grandma Wellness Hub," highlight his commitment to the well-being of the wider community.

Website- linktr.ee/morganosmith

SOURCE Yinnergy Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.