Morgan Partners Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to MackeyRMS on its Equity Investment from Resurgens Technology Partners

WELLESLEY, Mass., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Partners is pleased to announce that it has acted as exclusive financial advisor to capital markets software provider Mackey LLC ("MackeyRMS") in its investment from Resurgens Technologies Partners ("Resurgens"). MackeyRMS is the leading independent research management SaaS software platform serving traditional asset managers, hedge funds, and asset allocators. Firms across the globe with over $2.5 trillion in assets under management trust MackeyRMS to manage their proprietary research and investment workflow.

"We spoke with a number of investment banks, and we made the right decision in selecting Morgan Partners. They provided informed counsel throughout the process resulting in a superior outcome for all constituents, including shareholders, customers, and our employees," said Chris Mackey, CEO of MackeyRMS. "Their fintech expertise is second to none."

"We are very pleased to have MackeyRMS as our third FinTech investment made out of our $200 million flagship fund, which closed at the end of 2018," said Resurgens co-founder and Managing Director, Fred Sturgis. "We look forward to working with Chris and his team on a number of different growth initiatives to deliver even greater value to the investment management community."

Marc Maselli, Managing Director at Morgan Partners, added: "Mackey has built an excellent software platform used by front office professionals in over 30 countries while being entirely bootstrapped. I'm excited to see where it goes with the backing of a premier private equity firm like Resurgens. This deal demonstrates our team's expertise in the capital markets technology space, and as our fifth SaaS deal in the last year, our fintech software momentum overall."

About MackeyRMS

MackeyRMS™ is the leading provider of SaaS-based research management software optimized for investment professionals. With clients on its platform managing over $2.5 trillion in AUM, the company is recognized for being highly automated and ultra-portable. MackeyRMS works with users' existing devices and applications to seamlessly aggregate and organize research content.

About Resurgens Technology Partners

Resurgens Technology Partners is an Atlanta-based private equity firm founded in 2016 which is focused on partnering with software and technology-enabled businesses located throughout North America. The firm's investment capital is utilized to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and provide shareholder liquidity for its portfolio companies. Resurgens is a true partnership of experienced investors and operators.

