Morgan Partners Advises WELIS in its Sale to iPipeline

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Partners is pleased to announce that our client, WELIS, a premier provider of mission-critical life and annuity illustration software for U.S. insurance carriers, has been acquired by iPipeline. iPipeline is a leading provider of low-code, cloud-based software solutions for the life insurance industry with over 150 insurance carriers and 1,500 distributors and financial institutions as clients, and with this acquisition becomes one of the largest providers of illustration software.

"The Morgan Partners team was pivotal in communicating our story to the marketplace and achieving the ideal outcome for our business and its shareholders," said Stephen Frederick, CEO of WELIS. "Their knowledge, dedication, and expertise brought this transaction together; we highly recommend them."

Marc Maselli, Founder and Managing Director at Morgan Partners added: "WELIS has built the industry's most advanced illustrations engine over the last 20 years. The Company is positioned to become the unquestioned leader in illustrations in joining forces with iPipeline."

This deal represents Morgan Partners' third InsurTech deal of 2020 and fifth in the last twelve months, demonstrating the firm's unmatched sector expertise. Morgan Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to WELIS. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. More information can be found here.

About Morgan Partners

Morgan Partners is a highly focused middle-market financial technology investment bank. Our tailored, expert services, deep industry relationships, and vertical domain expertise allow us to provide "best execution" simply not available at other firms. Our services consist of sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory to technology companies in the insurance, capital markets, banking, and related sectors. Visit www.morganpartners.com to learn more.

SOURCE Morgan Partners LLC

Related Links

http://www.morganpartners.com

