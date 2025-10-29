Morgan Pietz to Lead Merchant & Gould Los Angeles Office

Pietz brings unique IP perspective and experience to the West Coast market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchant & Gould is pleased to announce that Morgan E. Pietz has joined the firm as Managing Partner of its Los Angeles office. Pietz brings a wealth of experience in intellectual property and entertainment litigation, further strengthening Merchant & Gould's growing West Coast presence and capabilities.

Morgan E. Pietz has joined Merchant & Gould as Managing Partner of its Los Angeles office. Pietz brings a wealth of experience in intellectual property and entertainment litigation to the region.

"Joining Merchant & Gould presents an exciting opportunity to expand our practice," said Pietz. "Advancements in AI and emerging technologies are redefining the landscape of copyright law, and Merchant's forward-thinking approach makes it the ideal place to continue serving clients across fashion, entertainment, and media, and to help shape the future of copyright nationwide."

Morgan brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to the team, beginning at a large firm before transitioning to a sole practitioner, where he developed a niche practice defending individuals in copyright infringement lawsuits. He later joined a mid-sized firm in Century City, where he gained valuable trial experience and established a reputation for success in IP and entertainment litigation. He then formed his own partnership, continuing to represent clients in complex intellectual property and media disputes.

"Morgan's arrival underscores Merchant & Gould's continued commitment to serving clients in California and nationwide in the fashion, entertainment and media industries," said Heather Kliebenstein, Managing Director of Merchant & Gould. "His strong record in high-stakes IP and entertainment litigation will be a tremendous asset to our clients and to the firm's broader litigation team."

About Merchant & Gould:

Founded in Minneapolis in 1900, Merchant & Gould has grown to become one of the largest intellectual property law firms in the United States, representing the worldwide intellectual property interests of clients in diverse industries and technologies. The firm has focused exclusively on IP for more than 125 years. Learn more at merchantgould.com

Media Contact: Kelly Gidlow

Phone Number: 612-351-8689

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Merchant & Gould