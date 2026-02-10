Morgan Samuels Company Promotes Jarrod Gray to Senior Client Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels is proud to announce the promotion of Jarrod Gray to Senior Client Partner, continuing his remarkable transformation from accomplished executive to dynamic executive search leader.

Jarrod Gray, Senior Client Partner, Morgan Samuels

With a distinguished career as a CFO/COO in the Manufacturing, Distribution, and Service industries, Jarrod brings a deep, nuanced understanding of operational excellence, strategic finance, and boardroom leadership. His experience on the front lines of executive decision-making gives him a unique lens when identifying transformative talent for today's organizations.

Jarrod joined Morgan Samuels three years ago, quickly making his mark as a trusted advisor to clients and a driving force in executive search. His evolution into this new role reflects not only his business acumen but also his natural ability to connect talent with opportunity.

"Jarrod took to executive search with a speed and sophistication that's rare," said Bert Hensley, Chairman & CEO of Morgan Samuels. "His ability to understand clients' needs from an operator's perspective—because he's been there—sets him apart as a partner and strategist. We're thrilled to see him step into this new role."

As Senior Client Partner, Jarrod will be instrumental in guiding clients through their most critical hiring decisions.

Please join us in congratulating Jarrod on this exciting new chapter!

About Morgan Samuels

With over 50 years of experience, Morgan Samuels is a trusted leader in executive search, known for helping organizations find and hire game-changing leaders. As a veteran-owned firm, we bring a mission-driven mindset to every engagement—grounded in integrity, discipline, and a deep commitment to client success.

With a median cycle time of just 79 days, we outperform industry standards without sacrificing quality. Clients choose Morgan Samuels for our speed, precision, and proven track record of placing transformative talent that drives long-term growth.

