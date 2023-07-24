Morgan Samuels Company Welcomes Jesse Annunziata as Senior Client Partner and Practice Leader, Cybersecurity, Strengthening Expertise in Cybersecurity Talent Acquisition

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels Company, a renowned executive recruitment firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Jesse Annunziata as a new Senior Client Partner and Practice Security Leader, Cybersecurity. With over 14 years of experience in recruiting top talent in information and cybersecurity, Jesse brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the Morgan Samuels team.

Jesse has been a pioneer in executive search within the highly competitive cybersecurity market, assisting numerous companies in hiring top-tier professionals. His deep industry knowledge and ability to understand diverse client needs have established him as a trusted partner for organizations seeking cybersecurity expertise.

His extensive experience spans disruptive tech, pre-IPO, cryptocurrency, media, hedge funds, financial services, healthcare, retail, professional services, gaming, and Fortune 500 companies. Jesse has successfully placed exceptional candidates in executive positions such as Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Information Security.

Beyond recruitment, Jesse serves as a valuable career coach to cybersecurity professionals, offering insights on professional growth and market differentiation. His guidance has helped professionals navigate the complexities of the cybersecurity field and build fulfilling careers.

Prior to joining Morgan Samuels, Jesse excelled as a Partner, Cybersecurity at Artico Search, where he further honed his expertise. He also played a significant role in numerous high-profile customer engagements as a Senior Executive Recruiter at L.J. Kushner.

Bert Hensley, CEO of Morgan Samuels Company, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to have Jesse Annunziata join our team as a Senior Client Partner. With his deep expertise in information and cybersecurity, he will play a crucial role in placing exceptional and diverse talent in extraordinary roles."

Jesse Annunziata shared his excitement about joining Morgan Samuels, stating, "I am honored to be part of Morgan Samuels Company, a firm that has revolutionized the executive search industry. Together, we will unlock the full potential of organizations by identifying and attracting top-tier executive talent."

Morgan Samuels Company warmly welcomes Jesse Annunziata to its esteemed team. With his extensive knowledge, proven expertise, and passion for cybersecurity talent acquisition, Jesse will undoubtedly contribute to the firm's success in placing exceptional executives across various industries.

About Morgan Samuels Company:

Morgan Samuels Company is a leading executive search firm that has transformed the industry through its personalized, passionate, and comprehensive approach. The firm specializes in placing exceptional and diverse talent in extraordinary roles across a wide range of industries. Morgan Samuels partners with organizations to unlock their full potential through exceptional executive recruitment.

