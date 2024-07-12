Morgan Samuels Company Welcomes Ken Wilcox as Senior Client Partner

DALLAS , July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels Company, a leading executive search platform, announced today the addition of Ken Wilcox as a Senior Client Partner. Bert Hensley, CEO, said "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Ken to our team. I am confident in his ability to enhance our internal dynamics and significantly elevate the value we provide to our clients."

Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Mr. Wilcox joins Morgan Samuels from HIEC where he was a Partner in the consumer and retail practice. His background in sales, marketing, operations, and customer experience across various organizational sizes and global markets uniquely positions him to understand and fulfill client needs.

"I am both honored and privileged to join Morgan Samuels at a seminal moment in the firm's history. The powerful combination of company, culture, and collaboration on display daily offers a compelling narrative for both clients and candidates alike. I look forward to adding value to the firm's track record of historical, storied, and future success," said Ken.

Mr. Wilcox has over 30 years of experience including substantial periods with some of the world's best-known brands including IBM, Campbell Soup, Pepsi-Cola, Frito-Lay, Quaker Oats, Tropicana, Gatorade, and Borden Dairy. Prior to executive search, he held senior executive roles including leading the national selling organization at Interstate Batteries, as well as previous roles as global chief sales and marketing officer for PSAV (now Encore), an event technology services company.

Ken lives by the words of Maya Angelou: "People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Ken's approach is rooted in a commitment to understanding others, a trait that shines through in his daily interactions.

