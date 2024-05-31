Morgan Samuels Executive Recruiting Firm Hires a New Senior Client Partner, Eric Tenety

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels, a leading executive search platform, announced today the addition of Eric Tenety as a Senior Client Partner based in New York. With a career spanning over 20 years, Eric has established himself as a trusted adviser to investors, founders and operators of world class companies.

Eric joins Morgan Samuels from True Search where, as a Partner for the past 5+ years, he led C-suite searches for investors and operators of high-growth business at all stages.

Eric said, "I am thrilled to be joining Morgan Samuels at another pivotal phase of growth in the firm's history. As one of the most established and longest serving executive search firms in North America, Morgan Samuels brings an unapparelled process-orientation in helping clients solve their most important talent challenges. I've long believed search needs to move beyond only providing assumption based decision-making frameworks to also include strategic insights and deep validation. Morgan Samuels' industry leading success metrics and long-standing investor and client relationships are evident of this."

Morgan Samuels CEO, Bert Hensley, said, "We are thrilled to have Eric join our team. His intense focus on execution excellence is a great fit for our firm. We are confident that he will help us to reduce our median cycle time to be even lower than our current 59 days."

At Morgan Samuels, Eric will focus on working with investors spanning every asset class, the public and private markets they operate within, and the companies they invest in and grow.

Prior to joining True, Eric was the Head of Executive Search at Gray Scalable, a VC-backed, human capital-consulting firm that created customized programs for clients designed to evolve people and recruiting practices to match the standards of the world's leading companies. Prior to Gray Scalable, Eric was a senior consultant with several leading international executive search firms where he conducted searches across North America, Europe, and APAC.

