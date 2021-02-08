Morgan Samuels Hires Joanne Pauley as Senior Client Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading executive search firm Morgan Samuels today announced hiring Joanne Doyle Pauley as a senior client partner. She is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Joanne joins Morgan Samuels from The Oxbridge Group, where she led a private capital and financial practice and spent more than 19 years delivering results-oriented solutions in executive search and talent management. She has worked with some of the most renowned global buyside and financial institutions, conducting successful investment professional and C-suite executive searches for private equity, hedge fund, and alternative investment management firms. Prior to The Oxbridge Group, Joanne spent time at Evercore Partners and Korn Ferry International, where her Fortune 500 search experience included supporting high profile searches for Nike, Times Mirror, and Dole.

Said Morgan Samuels Chairman and CEO Bert Hensley, "We are honored to have Joanne join our firm. She has built a remarkable reputation in the market, and her vast experience in the private equity and finance space will be invaluable as we continue to grow the company and help our clients navigate challenges in the market." Joanne's arrival at Morgan Samuels is the latest in a number of senior client partner roles designed to more effectively serve our clients.

Pauley holds a BA degree in Political Science from Vanderbilt University. She is active in her community as a Founding Member of the Inner Shell (The Painted Turtle), a 1919 Member of The Wooden Athletic Foundation, and a Founder of The CoachArt Contemporaries.

About Morgan Samuels

Morgan Samuels is a leading executive search firm that challenges the status quo and is revolutionizing the industry. Repeatedly recognized as a top firm by Forbes, Hunt Scanlon, and multiple Business Journals, we outperform the industry in every key metric. Our mission is to place exceptional and diverse talent in extraordinary roles across all industries and functions. With our personal, passionate, and uniquely comprehensive approach to executive search, we enable client organizations to achieve their greatest potential.

For more information, please visit www.MorganSamuels.com .

