Morgan Samuels Managing Director Monica Bua to Join Forbes Human Resources Council

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Monica Bua, Managing Director at leading executive search firm Morgan Samuels, has been selected for the Forbes Human Resources Council, an invitation-only community for world-class HR executives. Monica, who built and leads Morgan Samuels' Emerging Products and Technology practice, boasts a sixteen-year track record in placing outstanding executive talent in the most demanding industries, and she regularly shares her distinctive thought leadership in key areas such as diversity and inclusion, the future of talent, workforce intelligence, and talent acceleration. Other criteria for acceptance included influence as a leader in the industry and proven impact on business growth metrics.

Monica, who also leads Morgan Samuels' west coast practice, joins a curated network of hand-selected peers who have all been carefully vetted by a review committee. Said Ms. Bua, "I'm excited to have the opportunity to engage with other forward-thinking leaders. There has never been a more important time for us to join forces and help accelerate the HR functions. It's no longer about the 'war for talent" externally. The 'war for talent' should be just as deliberate for internal teams and the workforce as we've approached external recruiting in the past. The only way for a company to build or continue producing outstanding results is to develop and retain game-changing leaders."

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As an accepted member of the Human Resources Council, Monica will share her expert insights about best practices for HR leaders via articles published on Forbes.com, as well as participate in Q&A panels.

About Morgan Samuels

Morgan Samuels is a leading executive search firm that challenges the status quo and is revolutionizing the industry. Repeatedly recognized as a top firm by Forbes, Hunt Scanlon, and multiple Business Journals, we outperform the industry in every key metric. Our mission is to place exceptional and diverse talent in extraordinary roles across all industries and functions. With our personal, passionate, and uniquely comprehensive approach to executive search, our client organizations achieve their greatest potential.

