Morgan Samuels Sees Strong Start to 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Samuels, a leading executive search firm, today reported highlights from the first quarter, ending March 31, 2021. The firm realized its strongest quarter in company history, in both number of engagements and revenue, with a 267% increase in number of new engagements while also decreasing average cycle time by nearly 20%.

Other highlights include:

43% diversity placement rate, with a 75% diversity placement rate in the technology practice

96% of candidates indicating they were very or extremely satisfied with their MSC experience

90% of clients indicating they were very or extremely satisfied with their MSC experience

"Finding diverse, transformational leaders and being able to quickly match talent to impactful opportunities enables our clients to more effectively and agilely navigate the shifts that have occurred as a result of the pandemic. We are seeing companies of all sizes across most every industry reimagine their business and their workforce. The MSC team is excited to partner with our clients on these key initiatives and to help them increase the diversity of their senior leadership teams," said Monica Bua, Managing Director.

Morgan Samuels has recently embarked on an aggressive growth strategy that includes adding a number of new senior client partner roles and support teams designed to more effectively serve clients. These best-in-class metrics signal broader economic recovery and lend themselves to a sustainable growth forecast for the company.

Said Morgan Samuels CEO Bert Hensley, "I am incredibly proud of how our team has adapted over the past year. We enabled our clients to source top talent, even in a virtual world. And now we are building the foundation for successfully scaling the business and revolutionizing the industry. I am excited to see MSC continue to consistently outperform on these key metrics."

About Morgan Samuels

Morgan Samuels is a leading executive search firm that challenges the status quo and is revolutionizing the industry. Repeatedly recognized as a top firm by Forbes, Hunt Scanlon, and multiple Business Journals, we outperform the industry in every key metric. Our mission is to place exceptional and diverse talent in extraordinary roles across all industries and functions. With our personal, passionate, and uniquely comprehensive approach to executive search, our client organizations achieve their greatest potential.

For more information, please visit www.MorganSamuels.com .

