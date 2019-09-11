Morgan Spurlock's Holy Chicken Restaurant Hits New York City - Opening Today

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating today's opening of his latest exploration of the food industry, Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!, Morgan Spurlock's honest and fully transparent fast casual restaurant is now opening to the public! The Holy Chicken Pop-Up, located at 18 West 23rd Street, is serving up Spurlock's chicken fare through Sunday, September 22nd (11am-5pm daily).

The fast-food industry has undergone a makeover since Super Size Me debuted 15 years ago. Although chain restaurants now tout food that's "healthy," "organic," and "natural," filmmaker Morgan Spurlock explores this new reality with an approach even more immersive and subversive than that used for his first film – he sets out to open his own chicken franchise! The film follows his every step, from raising poultry and creating recipes to designing a brand and scouting locations. Spurlock brings his disarming humor to uncover the truths and lies behind this multibillion-dollar industry.

"Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! examines this from the corporate side, showing you the decisions that are made, the stories that are spun, the corners that are cut, and the lives that are impacted to get you, the consumer, what you believe to be the best food possible, at the most affordable price," said Spurlock. "But in a world where so much of the regulation is self-imposed and those who are tasked to oversee the safety come from within the industry itself, it becomes clear that the only way to fight fire, is with fire. Or in this case, with a delicious original grilled crispy chicken sandwich."

During the pop up, Holy Chicken will be serving free range, hormone free & antibiotic free chicken raised by Coleman Natural, a former independent chicken grower that was purchased by Purdue Farms in 2011, one of the five companies that controls 99% of the chicken we eat!

The Holy Chicken restaurant pop-up also draws back the curtain to show how the fast food industry works and how key words, colors, signs, photos are used to make us feel better about what we're eating. Holy Chicken tells its' customers how it is:

Proudly serving the most eaten animal on plant earth. Humans devour more than 50 billion chickens each year. That's more than 24 million each day and 1 million every hour.

In the U.S, the overwhelming majority of chickens are factory farmed and bred to be twice the size of those grown in the 1950's.

After being there, that they "Hope to not see you soon!" because doctors & nutritionist recommend you only eat this type of food only once or twice a month.

In addition to the large, nutritious helpings of the deep crisped honesty, the Holy Chicken Pop-Up will also be serving:

The Original Grilled Crispy Chicken Sandwich TM (Regular or Spicy)

Crunchy Greens

L'il Cluckers Chicken Tenders

The Holy Salad

Guests at the pop up will include Jonathan and Zack Buttram, two Alabama chicken farmers who appear in the film and who are currently blackballed by BIG CHICKEN from raising birds for any company. Charles Morris, a Kentucky based chicken farmer who is currently engaged in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against Tyson Foods. And Sandwich, the official mascot of Holy Chicken!

Watch Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken! On Demand opening on September 13th.

