Morgan Stanley B.V. - six months interim report and financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

News provided by

Morgan Stanley B.V.

25 Sep, 2023, 11:58 ET

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the interim report and financial statements for the six months period 30 June 2023 as expressed in article 5.25d of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website: https://sp.morganstanley.com/EU/Download/GeneralDocument?documentID=0105fe6b-56ec-4407-8281-401eca851152

SOURCE Morgan Stanley B.V.

Morgan Stanley B.V. - annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022

