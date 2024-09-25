Morgan Stanley B.V. - six months interim report and financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2024

News provided by

Morgan Stanley B.V.

Sep 25, 2024, 07:05 ET

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the interim report and financial statements for the six months period 30 June 2024 as expressed in article 5.25d of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website:

4061 Morgan Stanley B.V. - Year 2024 - Doc Interim

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Morgan Stanley B.V. - annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the annual report and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 as expressed in...

Morgan Stanley B.V. - six months interim report and financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2023

Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the interim report and financial statements for the six months period 30 June 2023 as expressed in article...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics