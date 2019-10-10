Morgan Stanley Executive Director Named Pop.Earth Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop.Earth announced today that Mr. Christopher N. Savino has been appointed to the role of Chairman of the Board replacing Celebrity Chef Franklin Becker who remains with the charity as a Board member. For over 20 years, Mr. Savino has been instrumental in advocating for various organizations that support children with disabilities. His dedication and compassion to helping those who need it the most is undeniable. "We are all so excited to have Chris join us at this juncture where we are experiencing incredible growth and helping more individuals with autism and their families," said Debbie Stone, Founder and Executive Director of Pop.Earth. Added Stone: "Pop.Earth is looking to continue our pattern of making a big impact in the special needs community. It's wonderful to have someone like Chris as Chairman of the Board who follows our vision of low cost to free holistic programs for these people."

Mr. Christopher N. Savino

The West Islip and New York City resident has been an advocate for children's health, safety and welfare from his early days on Wall Street. In his community, Chris continues to mentor high school and college students while remaining dedicated to helping children and young adults with autism and developmental needs. In addition to PopEarth, Chris' philanthropy over the years has extended to many other organizations like St Mary's Children's Hospital, St Francis Heart Hospital, The American Heart Association, Blythedale Children's Hospital and Dogs for the Deaf. In 2015, Chris was honored as a "King of Queens", for his dedication to helping children in need. Chris loves to give back to his community and spends much of his extra time with various organizations trying to help children and young adults with special needs. He looks forward to working with and leading Pop.Earth as Chairman of the Board.

About Pop.Earth

Pop.Earth is a NY based 501 (c)(3) charity whose mission is "To help people with Autism live more fulfilling lives." According to the CDC, Autism now affects 1:50 children, a rise of 30% in two years. Pop.Earth has a strong commitment to health, wellness and awareness for this population and has launched several initiatives to bring their programs to those who need it most. They are "OM for Autism," "Eat-Able," Enabling Health Through Food, "E.Q.U.A.L for Autism," (Advocacy and Awareness) and "The OM Holistic Center for Autism." Currently, Pop.Earth has programs in New York and Colorado.

Pop.Earth | 32 Bond Street Westbury, NY 11590

