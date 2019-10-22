Morgan Stanley Leader Forms Montgomery Wealth Management

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Montgomery Wealth Management LLC today announced the launch of their wealth advisory firm, headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. Montgomery Wealth Management LLC was founded on the idea: "It's time to do things differently. Clients and advisors deserve better".

Montgomery Wealth Management's team is led by Chief Executive Officer William Shinners. Bill is a career advisor and executive in the Wealth Management industry. Prior to founding Montgomery Wealth Management LLC, Bill was a Managing Director with Morgan Stanley. He led multiple wealth management complexes across New Jersey managing in excess of forty billion dollars of client assets and liabilities. Together with a team of advisors and staff, Montgomery Wealth Management LLC provides a boutique wealth advisory firm as an alternative for current wirehouse advisors who are seeking independence.

"Our leading-edge technology platform and the robust array of service providers allows Montgomery Wealth to provide our advisors the ability to deliver world class service with customized advice. We are passionate about equipping our advisors with platforms we believe necessary to create deep and multi-generational relationships," says Mr. Shinners.

Montgomery Wealth Management LLC has formed custodial relationships with leading providers in the industry including Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, and Charles Schwab & Co. They have partnered with M.S. Howells & Co., a registered Broker/Dealer. Member FINRA & SIPC. Montgomery Wealth has established strategic partnerships with f3Logic LLC, and WealthShield Co. These firms are unaffiliated.

Montgomery Wealth Management LLC provides wealth management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution as a fiduciary for our clients. For more information about Montgomery Wealth Management LLC, please visit www.montgomerywealth.com or call (973) 349-3460. Montgomery Wealth Management LLC is a registered investment adviser located in Morristown, NJ. For additional information about Montgomery Wealth Management LLC, please request our disclosure brochure set forth on Form ADV using the contact information set forth herein or refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

Securities are offered through M.S. Howells & Co. a registered broker/dealer. Members of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services offered through Montgomery Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment advisor. The firms are unaffiliated entities.

For inquiries about this release, please contact Alison Kellner: 973-907-6607, alison@beolio.com

