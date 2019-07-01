Morgan Stanley's Asia Transportation Research Head Joins EHang as Chief Strategy Officer

Before joining EHang, Mr. Xu served as Head of Asia (ex-Japan) Transportation Research at Morgan Stanley Asia Limited ("Morgan Stanley"). During his 15-year career as an equity research analyst at Morgan Stanley, he covered China's aerospace and transportation industries extensively, including airlines, logistics, airports, and railways, among others. He had participated in several major IPO projects led by Morgan Stanley, such as ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Airasia Group BHD, BTS Rail Mass Transit Growth Infrastructure Fund, and BOC Aviation Limited. He has been ranked consistently among the Top 3 All-Asia Transportation Analyst by Institutional Investor magazine for the past few years and was well recognized among both the investment community and the logistics industry. Mr. Xu is a CFA charter holder and obtained an MBA degree from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Mr. Xu reports to EHang's founder, chairman and CEO, Mr. Huazhi Hu, and is in charge of the strategic planning and execution of the Company. Mr. Huazhi Hu said: "We believe Mr. Xu's professional experiences and industry expertise in transportation, logistics and aviation will further strengthen EHang's leading position in the global urban air mobility ("UAM") industry, and empower EHang's future growth."

About EHang

EHang is a world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company. Our mission is to make safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management and aerial media solutions. As the forerunner of cutting-edge AAV technologies and commercial solutions in the global Urban Air Mobility industry, EHang continues to explore the boundaries of the sky to make flying technologies benefit our life in smart cities. For more information, please visit www.ehang.com.

