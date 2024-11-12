Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. Donates to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc., a leading financial services firm based in Garden City, NY, is proud to announce its recent charitable contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This generous donation underscores the firm's commitment to supporting vital causes that impact the health and well-being of children in need.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, founded by entertainer Danny Thomas, is renowned for its pioneering research and treatment for pediatric catastrophic diseases, including cancer. The hospital operates under a unique model where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food, ensuring that all focus remains on the healing process.

"Our contribution to St. Jude reflects our dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of children and families facing medical challenges," said Michael Finnan, President of Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. "We believe in the mission of St. Jude and are honored to support their invaluable work in advancing research and treatment options for children."

Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. has a long-standing tradition of corporate social responsibility, and this donation is part of a broader initiative to support organizations that foster health, education, and community well-being. The firm encourages its employees and clients to engage in charitable activities, reinforcing the importance of giving back.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital relies heavily on donations to sustain its operations and groundbreaking research. Morgan Wilshire's contribution will help further the hospital's mission to improve the survival rates of children with life-threatening illnesses.

For more information about Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. please visit morganwilshire.com.

About Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc.:

Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc. is a premier financial services firm based in Garden City, NY, offering a wide range of investment and financial planning services. Committed to excellence and integrity, the firm serves a diverse clientele while actively participating in community support and charitable initiatives.

SOURCE Morgan Wilshire Securities, Inc.