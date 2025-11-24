Morgan's and YMCA Break Ground on Inclusive Fitness Center

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan's and the YMCA of Greater San Antonio are pleased to announce the groundbreaking of an Ultra-Accessible™, fully-inclusive fitness center that redefines what it means to be active. This collaboration marks a major step forward in making health and wellness opportunities truly equitable for the entire community.

"Our vision is to create a fitness environment where no one feels left out," said Gordon Hartman, Founder and Board Chair of Morgan's. "By working together, Morgan's and the YMCA are making health and wellness truly accessible for all."

Morgan's and the YMCA of Greater San Antonio are designing an Ultra-Accessible™, fully-inclusive fitness center. Post this Gordon Hartman, Founder of Morgan's, shakes hands with Brad McDonald, Chief Volunteer Officer, alongside Louis Lopez, CEO of YMCA of Greater San Antonio, at the groundbreaking of the Hartman Family YMCA.

"The new facility will feature specialized fitness equipment to ensure that everyone, from beginners to advanced athletes, including individuals with disabilities, will have the opportunity to achieve their personal health and wellness goals," said Louis Lopez, CEO of YMCA of Greater San Antonio.

"This partnership allows us to continue learning and moving together as we discover what true inclusivity in fitness looks like," said Dr. Brent Fields, CEO of Morgan's. "The Y's mission is to create a better future for everyone, which is also at the heart of Morgan's."

The Hartman Family YMCA will create a welcoming space where everyone of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds can experience an improved quality of life through connection and belonging and well-being. The Y will offer a variety of individual and group exercise opportunities, making it possible for all people to participate in wellness activities that support their personal goals and strengthen our community.

Located on David Edwards Dr., directly across from Morgan's Sports complex, the new center will be one of YMCA of Greater San Antonio's 12 locations in the area. The facility will be built and owned by Morgan's and located on their Longhorn Quarry campus. The expansion comes as the YMCA of Greater San Antonio celebrates their 150th Anniversary in 2026.

Site work will begin soon, and construction is estimated to be completed in late 2026.

About Morgan's:

With over 150 million dollars in assets, 150+ acres of land, and over 300 employees, Morgan's serves as the umbrella organization that oversees and supports five Ultra-Accessible™, fully-inclusive entities. Serving as movement of inclusion and accessibility, Morgan's strives to improve the quality of life for individuals of all ages and abilities through initiatives that produce fully-inclusive, Ultra-Accessible™ experiences. For more information, visit Morgans.org .

About YMCA of Greater San Antonio:

The Y is one of the nation's leading nonprofits, strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. For nearly 150 years, the YMCA of Greater San Antonio has worked to build a stronger community. With its doors open to all, the Y listens and responds to the community's most critical social needs, ensuring everyone can learn, grow, and thrive, regardless of age, income, ability, ethnicity, or faith. To learn more, visit www.ymcasatx.org .

