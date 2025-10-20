Morgan's Enrollment Surpasses 11,500 Students, Extending Record Growth Streak to Fifth Consecutive Year

With Significant Gains in Graduate, Transfer, and Black Male Student Enrollment, Morgan State Solidifies Its Position as One of the Nation's Fastest-Growing HBCUs

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan State University's steady rise in national prominence and student demand shows no signs of slowing. For the fifth consecutive year, the University has set a new all-time enrollment record—this time welcoming 11,559 students for the 2025–26 academic year, as officially reported to the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC). The growth marks another milestone in Morgan's ascent as a premier destination for higher learning and advancement, positioning it firmly as the third largest among all Historically Black Colleges or Universities (HBCUs).

The University recorded significant increases in graduate, transfer, and international student populations. The School of Graduate Studies reached a new high of 2,005 students, while new transfer enrollment climbed to 403, a 10% increase over last fall. The number of Black male students enrolled also rose by an impressive 10% over the previous year, underscoring early success as Morgan looks to address one of higher education's most pressing challenges.

"Morgan's growth story is not one of happenstance but of intentionality, strategy, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of higher education," said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan State University. "While higher education as a whole grapples with enrollment stagnation, Morgan continues to defy national trends—expanding access, attracting exceptional talent, and reaffirming our standing as a top choice for students pursuing excellence. Our vision is bold, and the numbers confirm that the world is taking notice."

A Record-Breaking Year in Context

In 2024, Morgan enrolled 10,739 students and received 24,414 applications. This year, applications surged to 26,516, a 9% increase, reflecting the University's growing reach and appeal. Overall, the majority of Morgan's students originate from Maryland; however, of the new students entering Morgan, 51% hail from outside Maryland, representing 32 states, reaffirming Morgan's expanding national footprint. International enrollment climbed to 1,130 students, further enhancing campus diversity and the University's global engagement.

Among new undergraduate students, Nursing, Management and Business Administration, and Psychology emerged as the top declared majors, while graduate students most often pursued Social Work, Business Administration, and Public Health. The School of Community Health and Policy, James H. Gilliam, Jr. College of Liberal Arts, and Graves School of Business and Management saw the largest influxes of new freshmen, signaling strong interest in high-impact fields aligned with community advancement and leadership.

