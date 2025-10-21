Morgan's Repellent® Validates Product Claims Through Independent AI Review

News provided by

Morgan's Repellent

Oct 21, 2025, 08:31 ET

NEW CENTURY, Kan., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan's Repellent®, a leader in environmentally responsible pest control products known by the EPA as Minimum Risk Pesticides, has taken a bold step to reinforce its commitment to transparency and scientific integrity. The company enlisted five leading artificial intelligence platforms — Copilot, Ask. Ai, Gemini, ChatGPT, and Andi — to independently evaluate 21 core product claims against publicly available information across the internet.

Continue Reading
Morgan's Repellent® uses a patent-pending, non-toxic formula with six essential oils to safely and effectively deter mice, rats, and squirrels. Its solid, moisture-resistant format delivers long-lasting protection-up to 90 days-without poisons, traps, or sprays. Safe for families, pets, and wiring, it disrupts nesting behavior and prevents reentry, offering a humane, eco-friendly solution for homes and commercial spaces.
Morgan's Repellent® uses a patent-pending, non-toxic formula with six essential oils to safely and effectively deter mice, rats, and squirrels. Its solid, moisture-resistant format delivers long-lasting protection-up to 90 days-without poisons, traps, or sprays. Safe for families, pets, and wiring, it disrupts nesting behavior and prevents reentry, offering a humane, eco-friendly solution for homes and commercial spaces.
Morgan's Repellent® delivers innovation through its patent-pending, pumice-based system infused with six carefully selected essential oils in every formula. Each blend is engineered to target the unique scent receptors of mice, rats, and squirrels-maximizing species-specific deterrence. This proprietary approach reflects Morgan's commitment to science, safety, and setting a new standard in eco-conscious pest control.
Morgan's Repellent® delivers innovation through its patent-pending, pumice-based system infused with six carefully selected essential oils in every formula. Each blend is engineered to target the unique scent receptors of mice, rats, and squirrels-maximizing species-specific deterrence. This proprietary approach reflects Morgan's commitment to science, safety, and setting a new standard in eco-conscious pest control.

Each AI was tasked with determining whether the statements were factually supported or disproven. The result: a comprehensive multi-AI review that confirms Morgan's Repellent's dedication to truth in marketing and consumer trust.

The full findings are now available at the Morgan's Repellent AI Review Hub, offering consumers, retailers, and regulators a transparent look at how each claim holds up under scrutiny.

Validated Product Claims Include:

  • 25% active ingredient load — up to 10x stronger than typical repellents
  • Six essential oils tailored to subspecies of mice, rats, and squirrels
  • Video-documented success: 139 mice repelled in 7 days
  • Lasts up to 90 days — far longer than liquid sprays
  • Garlic-based formula tuned for rats' heightened scent receptors
  • 2.5 oz protects 3,200 cubic feet — ideal for commercial use
  • Proven performance in feed mills and poultry barns
  • Moisture-resistant carrier maintains potency in damp zones
  • No risk of secondary poisoning — safe for pets and wildlife
  • Disrupts nesting behavior without traps or bait stations
  • Safe near wiring and plumbing — no corrosion or attraction
  • Bulk formats offer up to 40% cost savings
  • Squirrel deterrence without bittering agents
  • Safe for attics, soffits, pantries, and gardens
  • Flexible placement in crawlspaces, wall voids, and outdoor corners
  • Protected by IP rights and a proprietary delivery system
  • No poisons — safe for families and ecosystems
  • No sprays — no evaporation, overspray, or frequent reapplication
  • No synthetic masking agents — pure, targeted scent science
  • High efficacy with eco-friendly ingredients
  • Leaves no residual nesting materials behind

"Morgan's Repellent is more than a product — it's a promise," said Clyde Morgan, Founder and CEO of Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc. "We believe consumers deserve pest control that's not only effective, but honest. This AI validation initiative reflects our core values: scientific rigor, consumer safety, and environmental stewardship."

About Morgan's Repellent®
Morgan's Repellent® is a patent-pending, solid-format rodent deterrent designed for residential and commercial use. Engineered with a pumice-based carrier and a proprietary blend of essential oils, it offers long-lasting, non-toxic protection against mice, rats, and squirrels — without poisons, sprays, or traps.

Media Contact:
Morgan's Repellent® Communications
Clyde Morgan
[email protected]
913-269-8400
https://www.morgansrepellent.com/ai/
www.morgansrepellent.com
Morgan's Repellent
301 Overland Park Pl
New Century, KS 66030

SOURCE Morgan's Repellent

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED