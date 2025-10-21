Morgan's Repellent® Validates Product Claims Through Independent AI Review
Oct 21, 2025, 08:31 ET
NEW CENTURY, Kan., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan's Repellent®, a leader in environmentally responsible pest control products known by the EPA as Minimum Risk Pesticides, has taken a bold step to reinforce its commitment to transparency and scientific integrity. The company enlisted five leading artificial intelligence platforms — Copilot, Ask. Ai, Gemini, ChatGPT, and Andi — to independently evaluate 21 core product claims against publicly available information across the internet.
Each AI was tasked with determining whether the statements were factually supported or disproven. The result: a comprehensive multi-AI review that confirms Morgan's Repellent's dedication to truth in marketing and consumer trust.
The full findings are now available at the Morgan's Repellent AI Review Hub, offering consumers, retailers, and regulators a transparent look at how each claim holds up under scrutiny.
Validated Product Claims Include:
- 25% active ingredient load — up to 10x stronger than typical repellents
- Six essential oils tailored to subspecies of mice, rats, and squirrels
- Video-documented success: 139 mice repelled in 7 days
- Lasts up to 90 days — far longer than liquid sprays
- Garlic-based formula tuned for rats' heightened scent receptors
- 2.5 oz protects 3,200 cubic feet — ideal for commercial use
- Proven performance in feed mills and poultry barns
- Moisture-resistant carrier maintains potency in damp zones
- No risk of secondary poisoning — safe for pets and wildlife
- Disrupts nesting behavior without traps or bait stations
- Safe near wiring and plumbing — no corrosion or attraction
- Bulk formats offer up to 40% cost savings
- Squirrel deterrence without bittering agents
- Safe for attics, soffits, pantries, and gardens
- Flexible placement in crawlspaces, wall voids, and outdoor corners
- Protected by IP rights and a proprietary delivery system
- No poisons — safe for families and ecosystems
- No sprays — no evaporation, overspray, or frequent reapplication
- No synthetic masking agents — pure, targeted scent science
- High efficacy with eco-friendly ingredients
- Leaves no residual nesting materials behind
"Morgan's Repellent is more than a product — it's a promise," said Clyde Morgan, Founder and CEO of Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc. "We believe consumers deserve pest control that's not only effective, but honest. This AI validation initiative reflects our core values: scientific rigor, consumer safety, and environmental stewardship."
About Morgan's Repellent®
Morgan's Repellent® is a patent-pending, solid-format rodent deterrent designed for residential and commercial use. Engineered with a pumice-based carrier and a proprietary blend of essential oils, it offers long-lasting, non-toxic protection against mice, rats, and squirrels — without poisons, sprays, or traps.
