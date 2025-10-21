NEW CENTURY, Kan., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan's Repellent®, a leader in environmentally responsible pest control products known by the EPA as Minimum Risk Pesticides, has taken a bold step to reinforce its commitment to transparency and scientific integrity. The company enlisted five leading artificial intelligence platforms — Copilot, Ask. Ai, Gemini, ChatGPT, and Andi — to independently evaluate 21 core product claims against publicly available information across the internet.

Morgan's Repellent® uses a patent-pending, non-toxic formula with six essential oils to safely and effectively deter mice, rats, and squirrels. Its solid, moisture-resistant format delivers long-lasting protection-up to 90 days-without poisons, traps, or sprays. Safe for families, pets, and wiring, it disrupts nesting behavior and prevents reentry, offering a humane, eco-friendly solution for homes and commercial spaces. Morgan's Repellent® delivers innovation through its patent-pending, pumice-based system infused with six carefully selected essential oils in every formula. Each blend is engineered to target the unique scent receptors of mice, rats, and squirrels-maximizing species-specific deterrence. This proprietary approach reflects Morgan's commitment to science, safety, and setting a new standard in eco-conscious pest control.

Each AI was tasked with determining whether the statements were factually supported or disproven. The result: a comprehensive multi-AI review that confirms Morgan's Repellent's dedication to truth in marketing and consumer trust.

The full findings are now available at the Morgan's Repellent AI Review Hub, offering consumers, retailers, and regulators a transparent look at how each claim holds up under scrutiny.

Validated Product Claims Include:

25% active ingredient load — up to 10x stronger than typical repellents

Six essential oils tailored to subspecies of mice, rats, and squirrels

Video-documented success: 139 mice repelled in 7 days

Lasts up to 90 days — far longer than liquid sprays

Garlic-based formula tuned for rats' heightened scent receptors

2.5 oz protects 3,200 cubic feet — ideal for commercial use

Proven performance in feed mills and poultry barns

Moisture-resistant carrier maintains potency in damp zones

No risk of secondary poisoning — safe for pets and wildlife

Disrupts nesting behavior without traps or bait stations

Safe near wiring and plumbing — no corrosion or attraction

Bulk formats offer up to 40% cost savings

Squirrel deterrence without bittering agents

Safe for attics, soffits, pantries, and gardens

Flexible placement in crawlspaces, wall voids, and outdoor corners

Protected by IP rights and a proprietary delivery system

No poisons — safe for families and ecosystems

No sprays — no evaporation, overspray, or frequent reapplication

No synthetic masking agents — pure, targeted scent science

High efficacy with eco-friendly ingredients

Leaves no residual nesting materials behind

"Morgan's Repellent is more than a product — it's a promise," said Clyde Morgan, Founder and CEO of Natural Environmental Solutions, Inc. "We believe consumers deserve pest control that's not only effective, but honest. This AI validation initiative reflects our core values: scientific rigor, consumer safety, and environmental stewardship."

About Morgan's Repellent®

Morgan's Repellent® is a patent-pending, solid-format rodent deterrent designed for residential and commercial use. Engineered with a pumice-based carrier and a proprietary blend of essential oils, it offers long-lasting, non-toxic protection against mice, rats, and squirrels — without poisons, sprays, or traps.

Media Contact:

Morgan's Repellent® Communications

Clyde Morgan

[email protected]

913-269-8400

https://www.morgansrepellent.com/ai/

www.morgansrepellent.com

Morgan's Repellent

301 Overland Park Pl

New Century, KS 66030

SOURCE Morgan's Repellent