Morilee Designer Madeline Gardner Appointed to FIT Foundation Board of Directors As Brand Celebrates 70th Anniversary

News provided by

Morilee

20 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Foundation Board of Directors appointed alumna and fashion designer Madeline Gardner to its 28-member board. Gardner has been an active member of the FIT community since graduating in 1979, and has served as principal designer for the New York–based occasionwear firm Morilee for 38 years, shaping the historic brand's aesthetic and vision. Morilee recently celebrated its 70th anniversary with a show and reception at Carnegie Hall which paid homage to its seven decades of design.

Latest campaign shot by Walter Chin on model Lindsey Wixson.
"I'm honored to be joining the FIT Foundation Board of Directors," said Gardner. "FIT has always stood as a testament to the power of a strong education that focuses as much on innovation and social awareness as it does on technical skill. This is an incredible opportunity to help guide the next generation FIT students and strengthen a school that has played such a large part in my life and career."

"As a renowned designer and distinguished alumna of FIT, Madeline Gardner will be a great asset to the board," said Dr. Joyce F. Brown, president of the college. "Her career experience combined with her interest and support of our students will be significant factors in her contributions to the success of our board, and we look forward to working with her."     

In addition to her board appointment, a Madeline Gardner Scholarship has been designated. This $30,000 scholarship, spanning three years at $10,000 annually, will support one student each year in the Fashion Design program in the School of Art and Design.

States Terri Eagle, President and CEO at Morilee, "We are incredibly proud of our heritage and the impact we have made on the bridal and special occasion wear industry. Our success is a result of our talented team, the support of our boutiques and trust and support of our valued customers."

About FIT Foundation
As the primary fundraising arm for FIT, the FIT Foundation supports and celebrates fearless innovation, inclusivity, and unabashed creativity. Since 1944, the FIT Foundation has advanced the mission of the college and its strategic goals by preparing students to fuel the future of fashion, business, design, technology, and the arts.

About Morilee
Morilee is a premier global designer, manufacturer and wholesaler of bridal dresses and evening wear with a presence in over 2500 boutiques in over eighty countries globally. Please visit www.morilee.com, and @MorileeOfficial.

