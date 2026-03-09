Acquisition unites two beloved brands, strengthening Morinaga's position in the fast‑growing frozen snack market

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morinaga & Co., Ltd., the holding company of Morinaga America, Inc. and a leading global confectionery manufacturer, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire My/Mochi Ice Cream, the largest mochi ice cream brand in the United States. This strategic acquisition brings together two iconic businesses with strong brand heritage, deep category expertise, and complementary capabilities—uniting to shape the future of snacking in the U.S.

Morinaga & Co., Ltd. to Acquire My/Mochi Ice Cream, Expanding Its U.S. Snack Portfolio

Morinaga recently announced plans to expand HI-CHEW® production capacity in the U.S. with the opening of its second factory in 2027. To build upon this expansion and further accelerate its long-term growth strategy, the company will now add the My/Mochi brand to its portfolio. As noted by Circana's MULO + Conv 2025 Week 52 data, the U.S. novelty ice cream market has demonstrated steady expansion in recent years, reaching an estimated $8.6 billion in sales in 2025. With the U.S. being one of Morinaga's priority global growth regions, this acquisition enables the company to enter the U.S. frozen dessert market at full scale, while supporting 2030 Morinaga business goals and beyond.

My/Mochi is known for its multi-textural sensation of cool, creamy premium ice cream wrapped in sweet, pillowy rice dough. Rooted in Japanese confectionery traditions and first introduced in Los Angeles in 1993, the brand has transformed this heritage into a modern, playful snacking experience enjoyed by millions. According to the latest 52-week SPINS MULO data ending January 25, 2026, My/Mochi achieved $80 million in sales, reinforcing its position as the category leader in mochi ice cream.

"In welcoming My/Mochi to the Morinaga family, we see a tremendous opportunity to build a sustainable snacking business positioned for future growth," said Teruhiro (Terry) Kawabe, Chief Representative for the USA & President & CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "We will honor the heritage and innovation behind My/Mochi while combining the strengths of our brands to bring even more fun and excitement to consumers and customers across the U.S."

Leveraging Morinaga's strong expertise and flavor innovation in frozen confectionery including but not limited to popsicles, ice cream bars, sandwich ice cream, chocolate-coated ice cream, and single-sized cup ice cream, this acquisition will enhance My/Mochi's product development capabilities while benefiting from Morinaga's proven brand-building and commercial strengths. Together, the companies will accelerate innovation and unlock new growth opportunities in the frozen snack category.

The addition of My/Mochi's portfolio complements Morinaga America, Inc.'s existing and growing lineup of well-known brands, including HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT®, and Chargel®.

"We are thrilled to partner with Morinaga & Co., Ltd., a globally reputable company, whose scale and research and development capabilities will enhance our ability to innovate and grow," said Craig Berger, President & CEO of My/Mochi. "We're looking forward to reaching a broader group of consumers and driving meaningful impact together in the years to come."

The frozen treats category remains one of the most attractive and fast-growing segments within U.S. snacking. Upon completion of the acquisition, My/Mochi will become part of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., and will remain headquartered in Los Angeles under the continued leadership of President & CEO Craig Berger.

Morinaga's acquisition of the My/Mochi brand supports its mission to bring smiles to customers around the world. With the strong growth and brand recognition of HI-CHEW® in the U.S., the combined strengths of both companies will create new synergies in product development, marketing, and distribution—further enhancing Morinaga's ability to serve consumers nationwide.

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFT™, and Chargel™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 500 flavors of HI-CHEW® debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW®:

Choose Different. Choose Fun. Chew HI-CHEW®. The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW® has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout the rest of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW® is currently offered in sticks, peg bags and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW® sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, Sweet & Sour Watermelon, and new Blue Raspberry. HI-CHEW® also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix, Reduced Sugar, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, Infrusions Orchard Mix, Dessert Mix, and new Getaway Mix. HI-CHEW® Bites are unwrapped in bite-size packaging in Mango, Green Apple, and Strawberry flavors. HI-CHEW® Gummies and HI-CHEW® Gummies Sour reimagine the brand's iconic chewlets in a new gummy form. HI-CHEW® is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW® continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW® won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About My/Mochi:

My/Mochi® is the original mochi ice cream company, founded in the 1990s by a Japanese baker and American entrepreneur who set up a small shop in Los Angeles, California's Little Tokyo. Since then, the brand has evolved and grown to be the world's largest producer of mochi ice cream. It is available in more than twenty flavors – including Strawberry, Mango, Cookies & Cream, and Cookie Dough as well as dairy-free flavors and sorbets. All My/Mochi® ice cream is soy free, made with cream containing no rBST, no artificial flavors or colors and non-GMO ingredients. My/Mochi® is available at retailers nationwide. Find out more at www.mymochi.com and follow us on Instagram and TikTok .

SOURCE Morinaga America, Inc.