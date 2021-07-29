Moringa Products Market 2021-2025 | Rising Awareness of Health Benefits of Moringa Products to Boost Growth | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 16:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the moringa products market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.85 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising awareness of the health benefits of moringa products will offer immense growth opportunities, the growing demand for other superfood-based products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Moringa Products Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Moringa Seeds and Oil
- Moringa Leaves and Leaf Powder
- MFTP
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our moringa products market report covers the following areas:
- Moringa Products Market size
- Moringa Products Market trends
- Moringa Products Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing popularity of organic moringa products as one of the prime reasons driving the moringa products market growth during the next few years.
Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Moringa Products Market, including some of the vendors such as Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Moringa Products Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist moringa products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the moringa products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the moringa products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moringa products market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Moringa seeds and oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Moringa leaves and leaf powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the global moringa products market
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.
- Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd.
- Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH
- Earth Expo Co.
- GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS
- Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.
- Kuli Kuli Inc.
- KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.
- Moringa Farms Inc.
- ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
