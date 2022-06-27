Moringa Products Market| Evolving Opportunities with Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. and Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd. | Technavio

Market Driver

The growing knowledge of the health advantages of moringa products is one of the major reasons fueling expansion in the moringa product market. The demand for moringa products, such as moringa leaf powder, has increased dramatically during the past ten years. Since more people are becoming aware of the health benefits of moringa, notably in Europe, North America, and South America, there has been an increase in consumer demand for the plant's products. The growing millennial population worldwide is another factor supporting the moringa products market share growth.

Major Moringa Products Market Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd.

Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH

Earth Expo Co.

GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS

Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Kuli Kuli Inc.

KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Moringa Farms Inc.

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Revenue-generating Deployment Segments

The moringa seeds and oil segment's market share will expand significantly. As demand for moringa products continues to rise across the globe, moringa oil is one of the products that is gaining popularity the fastest. Customers are becoming more aware of the advantages of using moringa products for their health. Additionally, the increase in structured retail establishments selling moringa products has increased its accessibility to customers around the world.

Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 57% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for moringa products are India and China. The market in this region will expand more slowly than markets in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the moringa products market will grow in APAC due to factors such as rising organized retailing outlets in nations like India, Bangladesh, China, the Philippines, and Afghanistan; rising disposable income; growing exports of moringa products to other continents; and rising consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with moringa product consumption.

Moringa Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries India, China, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Moringa seeds and oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Moringa leaves and leaf powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the global moringa products market

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd.

Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH

Earth Expo Co.

GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS

Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Kuli Kuli Inc.

KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Moringa Farms Inc.

ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

