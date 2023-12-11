Moringa products market to grow by USD 4.18 billion from 2023 to 2028; APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market- Technavio

NEW YORK , Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The moringa products market size is expected to grow by USD 4.18 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.59% during forecast period. Rising awareness of the health benefits of moringa products is notably driving the moringa products market. However, factors such as growing demand for other superfood-based products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product (moringa seeds and oil, moringa leaves and leaf powder, and moringa FT and P), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the moringa seeds and oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. Moringa seeds find a broad-scale application in the food segment as they are consumed in raw form and are also used as ingredients and additives in the preparation of several food items. Furthermore, the growing disposable income of consumers in developing economies such as Latin America, APAC, and Eastern Europe is the key factor driving the growth of the segment. Thus, these major factors combined are estimated to have a positive impact on the growth of the Moringa seeds and oil segment global moringa products market during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 61% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In the APAC, India, China, Philippines, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, and Afghanistan are major markets for Moringa products. Furthermore, there is growing awareness of the health benefits associated with moringa consumption; the increasing number of organized shops in countries such as India, Bangladesh, China, the Philippines, and Afghanistan; and rising disposable incomes which are supplemented by an increase in exports to other continents are the key factor driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Insights

The moringa products market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Attar Ayurveda, Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Botanica Natural Products Pty Ltd., Earth Expo Co, Feyn Foods OPC Pvt Ltd, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., HNCO Organics Pvt Ltd, Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Medikonda Nutrients, Miracle Garden Texas, Moringa Farms Inc., Moringa Malawi, MoSagri Lda, Mother Herbs P Ltd., ORGANIC India Pvt. Ltd., PT Moringa Indonesia Fangardana, and TRUE MORINGA

Moringa Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 4.18 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key countries US, India, China, Germany, and UK

