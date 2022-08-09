Moringa Products Market to record USD 2.85 Bn growth -- APAC to exhibit strong growth

Rising awareness of the health benefits of moringa products has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, distribution challenges in the moringa products market might challenge the growth of the market players. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. as major market participants.

The global moringa products market is segmented as below:

Product

Moringa Seeds and Oil



Moringa Leaves and Leaf Powder



MFTP

The moringa seeds and oil segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for moringa seeds and oil in the healthcare and beauty and personal care product industries due to their therapeutic potential and the benefits associated with hair and skincare are driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

The market growth in APAC will be significant over the forecast period. The region is expected to account for 57% of the global market share. The increasing consumption of moringa seeds, moringa leaf powder, and moringa pods is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, factors such as rising disposable incomes and increasing exports of moringa products to other continents are contributing to the growth of the moringa products market in APAC.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. Request Sample Report Now

Moringa Products Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist moringa products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the moringa products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the moringa products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of moringa products market vendors

Moringa Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries India, China, US, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd., Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH, Earth Expo Co., GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS, Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd., Moringa Farms Inc., and ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent market

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

2.2.1 Input

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Primary processing

2.2.4 Secondary and tertiary processing

2.2.5 Outbound logistics

2.2.6 End-customers

2.2.7 Marketing and sales

2.2.8 Services

Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market segmentation by product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.1 Comparison by product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by product

5.3 Moringa seeds and oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Moringa seeds and oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Moringa seeds and oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Moringa leaves and leaf powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Moringa leaves and leaf powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Moringa leaves and leaf powder - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Moringa fruits, tea, and pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Moringa fruits, tea, and pods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Moringa fruits, tea, and pods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in the global moringa products market

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by product

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3.1 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in APAC

Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4.1 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in Europe

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5.1 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in North America

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6.1 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in MEA

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7.1 COVID-19 pandemic impact and recovery in South America

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising awareness of health benefits of moringa products

8.1.2 Growth of organized retail sector

8.1.3 Growing popularity of organic moringa products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Distribution challenges in moringa products market

8.2.2 Growing demand for other superfood-based products

8.2.3 Side effects of consuming moringa

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing prominence of private-label brands

8.3.2 Growing prominence of online shopping

8.3.3 Increasing vegan demographics across the globe

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 45: Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 46: Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 47: Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 48: Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 49: Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 50: Ancient GreenFields Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH

Exhibit 51: Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH - Vendor overview

Exhibit 52: Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH - Product segments

Exhibit 53: Bio Moringa Oleifera GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Earth Expo Co.

Exhibit 54: Earth Expo Co. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 55: Earth Expo Co. - Product segments

Exhibit 56: Earth Expo Co. - Key offerings

10.7 GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS

Exhibit 57: GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS - Vendor overview

Exhibit 58: GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS - Product segments

Exhibit 59: GREEN ERA FOODS & NUTRACEUTICS - Key offerings

10.8 Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 60: Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 61: Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 62: Grenera Nutrients Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Kuli Kuli Inc.

Exhibit 63: Kuli Kuli Inc. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 64: Kuli Kuli Inc. - Product segments

Exhibit 65: Kuli Kuli Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 67: KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 68: KV Natural Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Moringa Farms Inc.

Exhibit 69: Moringa Farms Inc. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 70: Moringa Farms Inc. - Product segments

Exhibit 71: Moringa Farms Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 72: ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - Vendor overview

Exhibit 73: ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - Product segments

Exhibit 74: ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 75: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 76: Research Methodology

Exhibit 77: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 78: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 79: List of abbreviations

