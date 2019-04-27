Moringa Wellness, A Brand Of Moringa-Infused Nutraceuticals And Health Snacks, Launches In Cinemas For Avengers: Endgame

ZAMBIA, Africa, April 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moringa Wellness, manufacturers of a robust line of health foods containing moringa tree extract, joins The Avengers on the big screen to promote healthy living.

The Avengers: Endgame hits the box office this weekend and is projected to reach one billion in sales. Lucky moviegoers in Zambia will be privy to a special trailer by Moringa Wellness. The trailer begins with the question, Have you heard of Moringa Wellness?

Then, the video demonstrates the company's vision which is to supply healthy, functional foods and snacks the entire family can feel good about. Registered dietician Rachael Link (@nutrimental) is a believer in balance, moderation and veggies. Rachel is our April Moringa ambassador and she agrees! The benefits of moringa include; "high in antioxidants, helps lower blood sugar, decreases cholesterol levels and contains anti-inflammatory compounds."

For Moringa Wellness, health is a state of body and wellness is a state of being. This is where nutritious meets delicious. Coming to stores in Zambia and Australia as well as available soon in the US online!

Contact information:

Chloe Sommers

Public Relations

Moringa Wellness

Chloe@moringa-wellness.com

www.moringa-wellness.com

SOURCE Moringa Wellness

Related Links

http://www.moringa-wellness.com

