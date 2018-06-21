Moringa Wellness brings its exclusive moringa leaf health foods and supplements to StackedNutrition.com

Moringa Wellness is known for its scientifically formulated foods containing ingredients native to South Africa. Exclusive and revolutionary, the health food company's food scientists have developed a process in which they use reverse osmosis and atomization to create a potent, water-soluble botanical extract called Moringex.

"Moringa is well-known for its abundance of nutrients, but not for its great flavor," Moringa Wellness Chairman and food scientist, Grant Momple, said. "That's where our Moringex really shines, as we can infuse different foods with all of the vitamins and minerals while also making it taste great. Our slogan is 'Nutritious meets delicious,' and we stand by that with all of our food products."

Among the products coming to StackedNutrition.com are Moringa Wellness brand fruit cereal bars, health bites, honey, muffins, nut-free peanut butter and hazelnut spreads. All foods are produced in FDA, GMP and FSSC 22000-compliant pharmaceutical-grade processing facilities. They are also low in fat, gluten-free and packed with Omega-3 fatty acids, protein, antioxidants, folate, fiber and micronutrients.

Moringa leaf capsules, a high-quality superfood supplement, are also popular. The capsules are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and contain no preservatives. Every capsule has the added benefits that come with taking fiber, beta-carotene, vitamins C and E, all eight essential amino acids, iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium.

"The capsules are a wonderful supplement covering a number of benefits, and are especially useful for sports recovery," Momple said. "Each contains 450 milligrams of the best, most nutritious Moringa leaf power you can find, grown right here in Zambia."

For more information on Moringa Wellness products, coming soon to StackedNutrition.com, visit www.moringa-wellness.com.

