Moringa Wellness health food trend to surpass turmeric in 2018

Only the most nutritious species of the moringa tree are used in Moringa Wellness products, sourced from Zambia and Malawi, Africa. Moringa Wellness' products are 100 percent natural, sweetened with honey, with no added sugar or preservatives and designed by a medical doctor and food specialist who ensures the company's products don't just taste good, but achieve optimum results physiologically.

"Our slogan is 'Nutritious meets delicious,' because our functional foods include tasty snacks for all ages," Moringa Wellness Chairman and food scientist, Grant Momple, said. "We pride ourselves on using extracts of plants indigenous to South Africa, which provides phenomenal benefits to the body. Our Moringex extract augments the flavor of Moringa to make it easily masked by other delicious ingredients."

Moringex provides consumers with all the nutrients from the Moringa leaf including protein, vitamins B6, C, A, iron, riboflavin (B2) and Magnesium. Moringex is also rich in antioxidants like quercetin and chlorogenic acid; lowers blood sugar levels, reduces inflammation, lowers cholesterol and protects against Arsenic toxicity.

"Moringa oleifera is the most nutrient-rich plant known to science," Momple said. "That is why people call it the 'Tree of Life.' "

Studies reveal moringa is more beneficial for inflammation than some compounds found in turmeric. People around the world are also using moringa to treat cancer, diabetes, anemia, arthritis and rheusmatism, allergies and asthma, constipation, epilepsy, stomach and intestinal ulcers or spams, chronic headaches, kidney stones, fluid retention, thyroid disorders and bacterial, fungal, viral and parasitic infections.

