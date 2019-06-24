Moringa Wellness Leads the Way in Health Markets Through Corporate Responsibility and Innovation

DESTIN, Fla., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moringa Wellness, manufacturers of a moringa-infused product line, is announcing its intent to launch a line of nutraceuticals utilizing their proprietary Moringex™ extract to meet the global demand for a convenient daily dose of the ancient superfood.

Moringa comes from the moringa oleifera tree and contains 18 amino acids, 46 antioxidants and over 90 nutrients including; calcium, iron, potassium, vitamin A, B-complex, C, D and E. The superfood grows in dry and arid climates such as Africa. With this knowledge, Moringa Wellness operates dozens of charitable missions under its corporate responsibility program in Africa (CSR) called SEEP (Sustainable Environmental Education Program).

SEEP initiatives:

- Nayamba School moringa tree plantings

- Sustainable education program in African schools

- College scholarship for Nayamba School graduate

- Children's Cancer Ward at UTH Hospital

- Martin House School

The Martin House Golf Day is an annual fundraiser for the Martin House Trust School. This year, the proceeds go toward building the school's sports facilities. The Nayamba School is a safe haven for local school children to receive education and nutrition through Moringa Wellness.

This month, biking enthusiasts from around the globe gathered in Zambia for the 1Zambia MTB , a 3-day race sponsored by Moringa Wellness. One rider commented, "all I had was 1 bar and 6 cups of the hydration pack and it gave me energy, hydrated me, made me feel full and tasted delicious! I will definitely use that if I can get it here for my long ride. It's incredible." The annual race brings tourism and attention to the people of Zambia as they host and provide lodging for racers.

Ever the sports enthusiasts, Moringa Wellness is a steadfast supporter of the PTA Trimborn Agency. The South African extreme enduro racing team travels around the globe to compete. Riders Travis Teasdale and Darren Gray are Enduro racing pros. They are proudly sponsored and powered by Moringa Wellness. "Shoutout to Moringa Wellness for keeping me going strong on and off the bike," said Teasdale.

