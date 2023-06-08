Moritz Neuhausen Joins the Cuetec Team

CARLSTADT, N.J., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuetec, the game's most advanced cue maker is proud to announce the signing of rising star, Moritz Neuhausen to our team of Professional Players and Brand Ambassadors. With this exciting addition, Cuetec continues with its commitment to supporting the sport and players globally.

Moritz Neuhausen

Hailing from Sankt Augustin, Germany, the two-time Junior World 9-Ball Champion has quickly made his presence known on the professional scene, producing consistent deep runs in the game's most prestigious events, and effortlessly transitioning from junior champion to touring professional.

"We've been following Moritz for some time now, and since 2017 we've thought of him as one of the most exciting up and coming junior players in our sport," said Cuetec Brand Manager Brett Garson. "The way he sees and processes the game is just incredible – and is far beyond his age. He's a terrific young talent and young man."

Neuhausen's passion for billiards ignited at the early age of 8, and his relentless pursuit of excellence has already vaulted him to numerous junior victories on both the national and international stage. His performances have garnered attention and admiration from both fans and professionals alike, cementing his reputation as a rising star.

When asked about joining Cuetec, Neuhausen expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am thrilled and honored to become a part of the Cuetec Team. I am in love with my new equipment and it's a dream to play alongside the likes of Shane Van Boening, Skyler Woodward, and Chris Melling. Cuetec's values and dedication to progressing the sport compliments my own hopes and dreams, and I am confident that their support will help propel me to next level. I am very excited for the future."

Cuetec and the entire team are equally excited to welcome Moritz to the Cuetec family. "This new partnership continues to reflect Cuetec's commitment to nurturing emerging talent and we are delighted to welcome Moritz to the family," said Cuetec's president and founder Jones Chang. "Moritz's character, dedication and passion for the game make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to supporting him as he embarks on this next chapter in his life."

Look for Moritz next at Nineball's Spanish Open, where he'll get a proper welcome from his new teammates, and then at the World Cup of Pool as he partners with fellow country man Joshua Filler representing Germany.

About Cuetec

Cuetec burst onto the billiard scene in 1989, developing the first composite cue. Today, Cuetec prides itself in offering the most technologically advanced high-performance playing equipment. From Cuetec's AVID line to the it's World Championship winning carbon fiber Cynergy line, every product is designed and engineered to give competitors the ultimate in performance and value. For more information, please visit www.cuetec.com. Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CuetecUSA.

