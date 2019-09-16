Morledge Family Eye Clinic & Surgery Center to become part of Vance Thompson Vision

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Morledge Family Eye Clinic and Surgery Center in Billings, MT will become part of Vance Thompson Vision's family of clinics. This partnership begins January 1, 2020. It gives the clinic access to advanced technology and procedures and offers additional clinic support that will benefit patients and provide opportunities for collaborative care with primary eye care providers.

Dr. Scott Morledge-Hampton is a third-generation ophthalmologist whose family's surgical practice has supported eastern Montana since 1928. Dr. Morledge-Hampton will continue to focus on cataract surgery in this new partnership. Dr. Russell Swan will work alongside Dr. Morledge-Hampton to bring advanced subspecialty care in refractive cataract, glaucoma, cornea, and refractive surgery closer to patients in the Billings area. Dr. Swan currently leads the Vance Thompson Vision team in Bozeman, MT and is excited to expand his service to the Billings community.

"The past 91 years have been marked by a legacy of excellent surgical care in Billings," says Dr. Morledge-Hampton. "With this new partnership, I am confident that the next 91 years will also be remembered for the continued collaborative approach to eye care and commitment to bringing the world's most advanced technology."

"Our goal at Vance Thompson Vision is to provide care where our patients need it. We're excited to have Dr. Morledge-Hampton and his team join us, and the partnership will give patients access to premium eye care closer to home. We're committed to growing along with the city of Billings and providing the best customer experience available to patients in the Mountain West region," said Dr. Swan. He will continue to see patients in both Bozeman and Billings.

Vance Thompson Vision is dedicated to excellence in medical care through technology, surgeon training, and a focus on the patient experience. With locations in Sioux Falls, SD; Fargo, ND; Bozeman, MT; Omaha, NE; Alexandria MN; and now Billings, MT, Vance Thompson Vision provides a patient experience that is second to none together with nationally recognized medical excellence. Vance Thompson Vision's collaborative philosophy assures the highest quality care while respecting the patient's choice and autonomy of eyecare providers in the region.

For questions on these transitions please contact Susan DeGroot at susan.degroot@vancethompsonvision.com or Russell Swan at russell.swan@vancethompsonvision.com.

About Vance Thompson Vision:

At Vance Thompson Vision, we know how important it is to wake up each morning to clear vision. Improved sight means more than seeing your best — it means being your best. Performing nearly 100,000 procedures and participating in more than 80 FDA-monitored clinical trials, the team at Vance Thompson Vision is committed to using only the most advanced technology, setting the standard used all over the globe for vision correction. For more information, visit vancethompsonvision.com .

